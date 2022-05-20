Edinburgh hand two-year deal to Alan Maybury

SCOTTISH side Edinburgh City have moved quickly to tie down former Ireland international Alan Maybury on a two-year contract after he guided them to promotion.

Dubliner Maybury took over at City in March, succeeding ex-Scotland cap Gary Naysmith, and he successfully steered them into the play-offs in Scotland's League Two, where they beat Annan Athletic over two legs to win promotion to League One, Scotland's third tier.

Maybury was working off a short-term contract but the club today confirmed that he had been signed up for two seasons.

"Edinburgh City are delighted to announce that Alan Maybury has agreed to become first team manager on a two-year contract following the success of his interim spell," the club said.

Maybury (43), who was capped 10 times at senior level by Ireland, began his senior career with Leeds United but spent a chunk of his playing career in Scotland, with Hearts, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hibernian and Falkirk.

He held coaching positions at Falkirk and St Johnstone and was also assistant to former teammate Harry Kewell at Oldham for a spell.