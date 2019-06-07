Eden Hazard’s Chelsea career in numbers

Real Madrid have signed Belgium forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea on a five-year contract.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Hazard’s Chelsea career in numbers.

109 – goals for Chelsea in all competitions.

85 – Premier League goals since his debut in 2012 – fourth in the top flight in that time, behind Sergio Aguero (139), Harry Kane (125) and Romelu Lukaku (113).

Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 31 #PL goals for Chelsea this season (16 goals, 15 assists)



Only Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba have had a hand in more in a single campaign for the Blues pic.twitter.com/Awu5m7X0SW — Premier League (@premierleague) May 6, 2019

52 – he has added 51 assists in his 242 league appearances.

5 – major trophies for Hazard with the Blues – two league titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Europa League.

13 – he leads the Premier League in assists this season.

ICYMI The winner of the 2018/19 Playmaker Award went to @ChelseaFC star @hazardeden10 pic.twitter.com/Dt4qVj6shd — Premier League (@premierleague) May 13, 2019

16 – league goals this term, matches his best Premier League tally from 2016-17.

2014-15 – the season Hazard was named Premier League player of the season, as well as winning the first of his two titles.

2 – Premier League player of the month awards, in October 2016 and September 2018.

Press Association