Eden Hazard hits winning penalty as Chelsea beat Lyon in shootout

Eden Hazard struck the winning penalty as Chelsea beat Lyon 5-4 in a shootout after their Champions Cup clash ended 0-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard struck the winning penalty as Chelsea beat Lyon 5-4 in a shootout after their Champions Cup clash ended 0-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard, making his first Chelsea appearance after his World Cup exploits for Belgium as a second-half substitute, converted his spot kick after Rob Green had saved Issa Diop’s effort for Lyon.

Diop was the first player not to convert in the shootout, with Chelsea quartet Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta all scoring.

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, making his first start in pre-season, had gone closest to breaking the deadlock in normal time when his shot hit a post early in the second half.

Chelsea made a promising start and Loftus-Cheek was denied by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes after bursting into the penalty area.

Lyon’s former Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore’s curling effort was blocked by Ethan Ampadu and the French side threatened again through ex-Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, but his shot was well saved by Marcin Bulka.

A sweeping Chelsea move ended with Tammy Abraham just failing to get on the end of Emerson Palmieri’s cross, while at the other end Lucas Tousart volleyed just off target as Nice replied in kind.

For all Chelsea’s good work, they should have fallen behind when Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar found himself in the clear, but he pulled his shot wide before Willian’s bending free-kick was punched clear by Lopes.

Chelsea threatened when Loftus-Cheek’s dinked effort struck the outside of a post in the 55th minute and Abraham headed Davide Zappacosta’s cross just wide.

World Cup winner N’Golo Kante was next to threaten for the Blues as he raced on to Jorginho’s excellent ball, but his shot was saved by Lopes.

Hazard was given a rapturous reception when he went on as one of three substitutes midway through the second half, while Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri made five more changes soon after.

Barkley’s goalbound effort was blocked following Hazard’s 76th-minute knockdown, but neither side troubled the goalkeeper’s after that and Chelsea’s third straight Champions Cup clash was settled on penalties.

Press Association