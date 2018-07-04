Bournemouth new boy David Brooks has cited Lewis Cook’s development under Eddie Howe as a factor behind his big-money move to the south coast.

Eddie Howe the right man to take me to next level, says Cherries new boy Brooks

Wales international Brooks joined the Premier League Cherries for a reported £10million after impressing in the Championship with Sheffield United.

Fellow midfielder Cook has become a top-flight regular and made his England debut since leaving Leeds for the Vitality Stadium in 2016.

And 20-year-old Brooks, who is five months younger than Cook, hopes Bournemouth boss Howe can help his career flourish in a similar manner.

“As soon as you hear the interest of the Premier League, it obviously turns your head and I’m just delighted to get the move,” he said at a press conference for his official unveiling.

“It’s every young boy’s dream to get a chance to play in the Premier League so I just can’t wait to get started.

“Eddie Howe was a big one (reason for the move). I think the chance he gave say, Lewis Cook, and I just think everything about it, I thought that it was probably the right fit for me.

“You want to be the best player that you can be and, with the opportunities to play if you’re ready and good enough, I think that it was something that definitely intrigued me.”

Former Manchester City academy player Brooks scored three goals in 30 league games for the Blades last season.

He made his international debut for Wales as a substitute against France in Paris last November and has been capped three times.

Press Association