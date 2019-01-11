Eddie Howe open to more arrivals at Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has refused to rule out strengthening his injury-hit squad further during the January transfer window.

The Cherries last week splashed £19million to sign England striker Dominic Solanke from Liverpool, with right-back Nathaniel Clyne arriving on loan from Anfield on the same day.

Bournemouth, who have lost eight of their last 11 Premier League fixtures, have seen their squad reduced by a succession of serious knee injuries in the past two months

Captain Simon Francis, right-back Adam Smith and England midfielder Lewis Cook are each sidelined for the foreseeable future, while new boy Solanke is currently unavailable for his debut because of a hamstring problem.

Howe, who on Sunday allowed veteran striker Jermain Defoe to join Rangers, takes his mid-table team to Everton on Sunday and is considering recruiting additional reinforcements this month.

“I wouldn’t rule anything in or out in this transfer window,” said Howe at his pre-match press conference.

“We’ve been forced to act this time due to injuries, so we’ll wait and see what happens in the coming weeks.”

Speaking about the arrivals of Clyne – who made his debut in the 3-1 FA Cup loss to Brighton – and Solanke, Howe added: “I was pleased to get our two deals over the line so quickly.

“We have some long-term injuries and they’re big losses, so to fill the positions is very important to us.

“Nathaniel has settled in well. He’s trained very well and I was pleased with his performance last week.

“We haven’t seen Dominic in training just yet.”

Ahead of the trip to Goodison Park, Howe has further selection concerns, particularly in attacking areas.

Top scorer Callum Wilson, a reported transfer target for Chelsea, and creative winger Ryan Fraser will undergo late fitness tests on hamstring issues, while Joshua King is also a doubt due to illness.

Bournemouth battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Toffees at the Vitality Stadium in late August, a feisty contest which both sides ended with 10 men.

Howe expects another open game against Marco Silva’s men this weekend as the Cherries search for just a third league win since October.

“It’s another massive game for us. We’re keen to show a response to the recent run that we’ve been on,” he added.

“It’s two teams that want to attack and implement their attacking play on the other team.

“We did really well to come back from two goals down against them earlier this season.”

