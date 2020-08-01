Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth after eight years in charge

Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the club have announced.

Howe spent eight years in charge of the Cherries, his second term at the club, guiding them to promotion from League Two all the way to the Premier League in two stints at the southcoast club.

The 42-year-old spent three years at Bournemouth previously between 2008 and 2011, before taking over at Burnley for the 2011-12 season.

Bournemouth were relegated last Sunday on the final day of the Premier League season.

More to follow...

