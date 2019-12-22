Eamonn Sweeney: 'Sports journalists have always been good at blowing smoke up the a***s of the famous'

This orgy of self-congratulation might make you wonder if things are really so simple. Being against racism is hardly a controversial stance after all. It's not as though there's a large body of opinion making the opposite case.

That FIFA 'no to racism' ad reminds me a bit of George W Bush declaring 'War On Terror.' That was pretty easy to do too because who's actually in favour of Terror? Nothing is easier than opposing some abstract concept. Taking concrete action against its actual manifestations can be a very different matter.

The most glaring example in the world today of people being persecuted and discriminated against because of their ethnic and religious identity is occurring in the Chinese province of Xinjiang. Over a million of the Uighur people native to the region have been held in prison camps where torture, beatings and starvation are rife.

The Uighurs, who are Muslims, have become victims of the Chinese regime's paranoia about Islamic fundamentalism. Traditional burial grounds have been destroyed, children taken away from their parents and the province turned into a surveillance state. According to Amnesty International, since 2017 residents can be prosecuted for showing signs of 'extremism' which include "refusing to watch public TV programmes, having an 'abnormal' beard, wearing a veil or a headscarf, regular prayer, fasting and avoidance of alcohol."

No high profile sportsmen said no to racism against the Uighurs until last week when Mesut Ozil described them as "warriors who resist persecution," and tweeted, "Qurans are burned, mosques were closed down, Islamic theological schools, madrasas were banned, religious scholars were killed one by one. Despite all this, Muslims stay quiet."

The Chinese dictatorship, as is its wont, responded with fury. Arsenal's match against Manchester City was banned from state television and Ozil removed from the local version of the Pro Evolution Soccer video game.

There was also an adverse reaction from former Manchester City star Yaya Toure, who said, "Footballers have to stick with football and politicians with politics. You cannot be involved with this kind of thing because it's going to attract a lot of problems. It's complicated and I think he was wrong to say that."

You could defend Toure on the grounds that he sincerely believes sportsmen should never make political statements. But given that the player has previously spoken out about racism in football, and been praised for doing so, this seems unlikely. A more feasible explanation is that Toure's attitude on Xinjiang is influenced by the fact that he has recently been pulling in a large wage playing with Chinese side Qingdao Honghai. That Toure, like Ozil, is a Muslim seems to make his attitude even more indefensible.

This isn't the first time China has exposed the contradictions inherent in sport's apparent embrace of political consciousness. When Houston Rockets manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong two months ago, the National Basketball Association's top players and managers queued up to disown his sentiments out of fear that the league's commercial interests might be damaged in China.

LeBron James's condemnations of racism in the US had seen him portrayed as a kind of moral leader and political spokesman. But when he spoke on the Chinese issue it was to complain that Morey should have thought about the financial damage he might have done to the league and the players.

The bottom line is always sacrosanct in professional sport. Some deluded souls believe Liverpool FC is a progressive organisation and Jurgen Klopp some kind of left-winger. Yet when Klopp, in Qatar for the World Club Championships, was asked about the awful treatment and deaths of workers building the football stadiums there, what he said was, "The answers should come from people who know more about it. Organisers have to think about these things, not the athletes."

Klopp might have a hip little beard and groovy glasses but that didn't stop him switching into soulless corporate automaton mode when the occasion required. That's the problem with pretending that sport has suddenly become a paragon of political consciousness. Its political commitment is a selective and shallow thing.

Praising players and managers for their efforts in this area is just another way of doing what sports journalists have always been good at, blowing smoke up the arses of the famous. Maybe Yaya Toure has a point. And maybe it's not just players who should stick to what they know best.

