Eamon Dunphy on Hillsborough: From the shadow that hangs permanently over this sick sport, death has emerged yet again

A young Liverpool fan sitting on the terraces of Hillsborough with his head in his hands following the disaster at the FA Cup Semi Final game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in which 96 men, women and children died. John Giles/PA Wire

In a new series, Independent.ie goes through the archives to bring you the hot topics of years gone by. On April 15, 1989, 96 supporters lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy. This is how Eamon Dunphy reflected on the traumatic day in the Sunday Independent.

Please don't call this an 'accident'

By Eamon Dunphy

Eamon Dunphy watched yesterday's horrific scenes on television and saw the inevitable result of administrative stupidity and a pervasive atmosphere of violence which has infected English soccer

THAT almost 100 people died in an English football ground yesterday afternoon is no accident.

Too many people have died, been seriously injured or otherwise encountered violence in and around football grounds in recent years. For us to seek refuge from yesterday's tragedy in Sheffield in the notion that what happened was random or freakish. The sport of Soccer exists in the shadow of violence. It is administered by fools, played in grounds that resemble armed camps and a large proportion of those who regularly attend drink too much and have little regard for the law.

Reacting to the news that people had died at yesterday's FA Cup semi-final, Football Association Chief Executive, Graham Kelly, spoke of "a desperate situation". He might more properly have talked of another desperate situation. For the scenes witnessed on television on this lovely spring afternoon evoked other dreadful memories — of Heysel Stadium where 39 people died in 1985 and of a bloody night at Kenilworth Road, Luton, where a full-scale riot that began within a football ground spilled out on to the town's streets causing its citizens to cower behind their front door.

But watching yesterday — sickened by the death toll that rose throughout the afternoon - other less dramatic, yet still fearful memories sprung to mind: of afternoons one had spent in English football grounds where no tragedies took place yet all the ingredients for tragedy were present.

The smell of drink. The overcrowding on narrow streets, at entrances and exits, to dark Victorian grounds. The sense of violence lurking in the hearts of tough young men, their eyes glazed with alcohol and adrenalin.

This sense of dread all the more palpable for the massive police presence without which no soccer match can take place. Once inside a major English stadium you are confronted by spiked railings, barbed wire and more police - the atmosphere is threatening even if you are sitting in the stand.

God knows what it must be like to be imprisoned on those packed terraces, heaving, pushing and sweating for a couple of hours or more. Such circumstances breed violence, they brutalise.

People died yesterday because they were crushed on the barriers designed to keep football hooligans off the pitch.

When Liverpool fans, who had travelled without tickets, (and that was a result of illogical ticket distribution), allegedly broke down a gate to gain entrance to the ill-fated terrace, those closest to the pitch were trapped.

This wasn't so much a tragic accident as an inevitable consequence.

Once again, as at Heysel, Liverpool and their supporters are the victims. How sadly ironic that is.

There is no better administered British club - no fairer group of supporters - none so immune to the disease of football hooliganism.

The enquiry that followed the tragedy at Heysel revealed that it was inadequate administration by the Belgian football authorities - a failure to allocate tickets properly - that sowed the seeds of disaster.

When the Hillsborough deaths are investigated, much of the attention will focus on the FA's decision to hold the game in Sheffield and to allocate more tickets to Nottingham Forest supporters than those from Liverpool.

Both of these decisions aroused anger on Merseyside. When Forest and Liverpool met in last year's FA Cup semi-final, Sheffield was the venue. The Yorkshire city is much closer to Nottingham than Liverpool. Fairness would have seemed to dictate that Manchester - Old Trafford or Maine Road - would be this year's neutral venue.

Peter Robinson, Liverpool's chief executive, expressed his club's 'exasperation' when Hillsborough was declared the venue for the game.

Robinson, a notably able and quiet man also protested with some bitterness against the Football Association's inexplicable decision to give Forest, whose average attendance is half Liverpool's, more tickets than they had regular fans.

Such administrative stupidity causes grievance. From the shadow that hangs permanently over this sick sport - which itself reflects the coarsening, of the Britain Margaret Thatcher has created in her image - death has emerged yet again. One is saddened, but, knowing what it's like to be in such places, hardly surprised.

Online Editors