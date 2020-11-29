| 6.5°C Dublin

Eamon Dunphy on Diego Maradona: A legacy that cannot be measured on trophies won or money earned

In April 1991, Diego Maradona was banned for 15 months after he tested positive for cocaine before a Serie A game for Napoli. This piece by Eamon Dunphy first appeared in the Sunday Independent on April 7, 1991 and in taking the view that the player was effectively dead, seems remarkably prescient now

'Diego Maradona belongs on that list among men whose legacy to the sport cannot be measured in trophies won or money earned.' Photo: Getty Images Expand

'Diego Maradona belongs on that list among men whose legacy to the sport cannot be measured in trophies won or money earned.' Photo: Getty Images

Eamon Dunphy

Football has always produced great players. The line is long, stretching back to Billy Meridith, through Alex James and Hughie Gallagher, in the 1920s, Carter, Matthews and Tom Finney among a generation whose talents were blighted by the second World War, after them Di Stefano and Puskas, Pele, Beckenbauer, Charlton, Moore, Best. Add in the name of Duncan Edwards and the list is by no means complete.

But the idea takes shape; of men whose gifts transcended even our imagination, men who invented new ways of playing a great game, whose images are now a constant reference point for all who love football.

Diego Maradona belongs on that list among men whose legacy to the sport cannot be measured in trophies won or money earned. Like the great composers, the unforgettables created new music. They did it their way.

