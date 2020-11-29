Eamon Dunphy on Diego Maradona: A legacy that cannot be measured on trophies won or money earned

Football has always produced great players. The line is long, stretching back to Billy Meridith, through Alex James and Hughie Gallagher, in the 1920s, Carter, Matthews and Tom Finney among a generation whose talents were blighted by the second World War, after them Di Stefano and Puskas, Pele, Beckenbauer, Charlton, Moore, Best. Add in the name of Duncan Edwards and the list is by no means complete.

But the idea takes shape; of men whose gifts transcended even our imagination, men who invented new ways of playing a great game, whose images are now a constant reference point for all who love football.

Diego Maradona belongs on that list among men whose legacy to the sport cannot be measured in trophies won or money earned. Like the great composers, the unforgettables created new music. They did it their way.

Once upon a time such men existed in numbers, two, perhaps more, in a decade; Pele and Moore, Charlton and Best all played in the same glorious era. Beckenbauer and Cruyff adorned that age as well.

In the 1980s there was only one great player, Maradona. News of his passing is not particularly sad or surprising. He was different from the others, a creature of the times, the game in those times. Soccer is sick, the values of the wider world - as always - more visible in the people's game than elsewhere in sport. Maradona is a victim of that game and the places, principally Argentina and Italy, where he chose to play.

The charge of cocaine abuse is almost insignificant in a sporting context; the moralising of journalists and football's authorities is, in the circumstances, contemptible. Cocaine is a fashionable drug used by wealthy, bored people with too much time on their hands and too little nourishment in their souls.

Had Maradona played soccer in another age, he wouldn't have needed 'coke' to get high. At 30 years of age, he would have been at his peak. Sadly the lid on his coffin has been closed. He has been in the box for some time. More significant than Maradona's passing is the road he passed along the way to the graveyard.

He came to Europe in 1982 to play for Barcelona. He was the only great player in the world. He was paid accordingly and treated with brutal respect by the most villainous defenders in Europe. Referees didn't protect him from the cynical fouls he was victim of as a matter of course every week.

His game was based on danger. Daringly he drew defenders into the desperate tackle which he eluded by inches before luring the next victim into his trap. His balance was unearthly as were his vision, pace and power. The touch was heavenly, the final thrust as sure as any radar guided missile. Used about any other footballer of this age, those words would be mere hyperbole. In Maradona's case they are simply truth.

His spell in Spain afforded glimpses of this greatness, which he finally confirmed in Mexico in the 1986 World Cup. One tackle, by the infamous Spanish defender Andoni Goikoetxea, 'The Butcher of Bilbao', almost ended Maradona's career in Spain. His ankle ligaments were severed, without an anaesthetic. A normal body would not have recovered. Maradona's did.

He moved on to lead an ordinary Argentine side to victory in Mexico.

It wasn't his fault that this was the worst World Cup in history (until last summer). He was kicked and otherwise abused but the images he left will last forever.

Two goals in particular linger in the memory; one against Belgium, one against England. Both came, as all the great moments do, when his side was most in need. In each case he took on whole defences single-handed, sliding deftly, powerfully, magically past international class defenders as if they were stooges in a stage show.

The run leading to his goal against England began at the halfway line. Nobody will ever do these things again in quite that way, at such a moment, playing for football's greatest prize. That is greatness. Maradona undoubtedly possessed the spirit and technique that separates the truly great footballers from the rest.

That is not the whole story, sadly; it is probably not the most important part of this player's career in the 1980s. For he did something else in Mexico which tarnished the lovely images outlined above. He cheated. In the game against England he used his hand as deftly as elsewhere he'd used his other gifts, to guide the ball over Peter Shilton's head for the opening goal in the quarter-final tie. Unrepentant, he credited this goal to the hand of God.

Could you blame him? The answer is no, you couldn't, because he knew what football was like, a moral cesspit, riddled with cynicism, cheating of all kinds, policed by smug administrators who were themselves the subject of suspicion on the charge of financial corruption.

The referees who never protected him were the real stooges in this show, hand picked by Fifa not for the strength you need to administer justice at this level of international football, but for their ability to make the calculations required so that all would seem to be fair.

Soccer is a game largely without honour in the modern world of sport. Cheating, on the pitch and off, is endemic now in ways that were unknown as recently as the years of Bobby Charlton and Pele. Understanding this, Maradona behaved according to the values that prevailed.

You couldn't blame him; alas, you couldn't adore him either. His career has been a poignant, salutary parable of football's long agonising descent into the grave. Genius brutalised, the great player first the victim of cynicism, his body becoming a chemical sewer full of cortisone and other pain-killing drugs, then the victor, his 'hand of God' doing to the spirit of football what the pills he consumed were doing to his body. Killing.

Maradona's football life can be assessed in many way. Some will claim that money killed him, others that he was greedy, a poor boy who couldn't handle the fame, seduced by girls and drugs. Basically that is bullshit. Maradona committed professional suicide because, a great player, he knew and probably felt more than anyone how filthy the game he loved had become.

He was unfortunate to be a great footballer when the game was dying all around him. Twenty one years ago in 1970, at the end of a memorable World Cup match between Brazil and England in Mexico, Pele and Bobby Moore embraced, changed shirts and walked off the field together.

Maradona never had anyone to embrace. So by night he sniffed cocaine and found comfort in the arms of girls prostituting their bodies as he had prostituted his. By day he carried the burden where it weighs the heaviest, in the arena.

The burden of Argentina's shattered pride, he was the country's beautiful symbol through military junta, Falklands War, poverty, financial chaos, and political corruption on the Fifa scale.

The burden of Italy where talent is loved and crucified in equal measure. He exploited and was exploited. To those who dwell in the slums of Naples he delivered . . . as he did to his compatriots in the Barrios of Buenos Aires . . . a few moments of comfort, a glimpse of the magic they could feel belonged to them. They, the victims of modernity, will judge Maradona from a different perspective than those of us for whom he had been an unsatisfactory hero. Like him, they knew what it is like to fall victim to time and circumstance.

Sport has always produced great men. Tragically the line of spectacular victims is as long as the line of heroes: Muhammed Ali, George Best, Joe Louis, Alex Higgins, Steve Donoghue, Hughie Gallacher, who killed himself, and Lester Piggott. And Maradona, hero-victim of his time.

One wonders what will become of him now . . . and where the next great footballer will come from . . . and what the game will do to him, if he ever comes.