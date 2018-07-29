Eamon Dunphy has given further details on his exit from RTÉ after 40 years with the national broadcaster.

Eamon Dunphy has given further details on his exit from RTÉ after 40 years with the national broadcaster.

Eamon Dunphy claims he felt he was in trouble at RTÉ last year after row over Pep Guardiola debate

The former Republic of Ireland international ended his association with the broadcaster, that had began prior to the 1978 World Cup, earlier this week.

In an in-depth interview in today's Sunday Business Post, he reiterated a claim he made earlier this week that RTE had 'lost their nerve' and had been weakened by the loss of rights on major sporting events to rival station TV3.

He revealed that he felt under pressure at RTÉ following a warning he received after a debate surrounding Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

He felt that RTE presenter Darragh Maloney and fellow pundit had teamed up to refute his claim that Guardiola teams struggled defensively.

"I had a warning, because I had one row with the editor of the programme," he said.

"There was a row that night. I said, 'Look, we've always been collegiate. We've always worked as a team. Those stats are misleading'.

"I was the one that got the warning because I was the one who called it out.

"Yeah I used bad language, and there may have been a couple of women on the floor. I laughed, because it was a year before that I had tried to resign (from RTÉ). I said to Ryle Nugent (the then Head of Sport at RTÉ): Look, that's a yellow card. If I get another, that's a red, isn't it? I'm hoping you'll give me another one so I can get out of here."

Last week, new Head of Sport at RTÉ Declan McBennett insisted he would "not tolerate personalised attacks on players or managers" from pundits in a wide-ranging interview with Gaelic Life.

In response, Dunphy said: "Who is he to f*cking say that?

"What is a personalised attack?

"RTÉ have lost their nerve hugely, and that is something that can't be fixed, except by strong people, but they want strong people out the door. They weren't unhappy this week when I said I was leaving."

Dunphy will focus on his podcast The Stand which has taken on Tesco as a sponsor.

Online Editors