EA Sports Cup round-up: Cobh shock Dundalk while Derry City edge past Sligo

A late Chris Hull goal was enough for Cobh Ramblers to book their place in the EA Sports Cup final with a remarkable victory over defending champions Dundalk.

A much-changed Dundalk side took to the field after their Europa League defeat to AEK Larnaca last Thursday, Dylan Connolly and Daniel Cleary the only two survivors from the trip to Cyprus.

First division side Cobh showed no signs of being intimidated by their Premier Division opposition, and they withstood Dundalk's late fightback to hang on for a famous victory at St Colman’s Park.

Ramblers will play Derry City in the final after they saw off the challenge of Sligo Rovers courtesy of Rory Hale's strike, with goalkeeper Gerard Doherty producing a number of superb saves to keep Rovers at bay.

Doherty twice kept out goal-bound efforts from Sligo's Raffaele Cretaro to ensure City will continue their search for a first League of Ireland Cup victory since 2011.

