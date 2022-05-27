Dylan Duffy gifts point for UCD at home

Dylan Duffy - UCD's goalscorer in their League of Ireland 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers at home. Photo: Sportsfile

The sides swapped headed goals in settling for a point apiece at the UCD Bowl in a game marred by a nasty injury to referee David Dunne.

A match with little excitement in the first half was then held up for some six minutes in the second half while referee Dunne was taken off on a stretcher to be treated having been struck in the face by the ball.

UCD hung in the match before equalising on 68 minutes after Karl O’Sullivan gave Sligo the lead at the start of the second half.

Evan Caffrey’s cross picked out Dylan Duffy who scored with a firm header for the College.

Goalkeeper Kian Moore earned UCD their point acrobatically tipping over Adam McDonnell’s shot which appeared destined for the top corner.

UCD – Moore; Gallagher, Yoro, Todd, Osam; Keaney, Keane (Higgins, 75); Kerrigan (Lonergan, 75; Farrell, 82), Caffrey, Dignam (Nolan, 75); Duffy.

SLIGO ROVERS – McGinty; Horgan (Banks, 57), Buckley, Blaney, Kirk; Bolger, Morahan; O’Sullivan (Keogh, 82), McDonnell, Fitzgerald (Heaney, 88), Keena.

REF – D Dunne (Dublin) (Replaced by D Tomney (Dublin) on 62 mins).