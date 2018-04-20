Dyche out to play party-pooper at ‘amazing’ Wenger’s Emirates farewell

Sean Dyche wants to rain on Arsene Wenger’s Emirates farewell, but maintains nothing can tarnish the Frenchman’s legacy.

Wenger will end his 22-year stint as Arsenal manager at the end of the season, with a May 6 clash against Burnley serving as his final home game.

He can expect a big send-off from a crowd that had grown restless in recent times but the Clarets will attempt to spoil the anticipated love-in. Burnley have never beaten Wenger’s Arsenal in the Premier League era with Dyche overseeing five straight defeats – some controversial, some late and some a combination of the two.

“We’re a good little story this season and we could end it with a win against Arenal at their place,” said Dyche, whose side are fighting with the Gunners for a top-six finish. “It’s easier said than done…it’s Arsene’s last home game and I’m sure he’ll try to make that not happen.

“It will be amazing to be a little tiny piece of that, play his last home game. That in itself, despite the fact we’re trying to win it, is a nice moment to be involved in for a such a high-profile, legendary manager.” Even if Wenger bows out with defeat in front of the Arsenal faithful, even if his reign ends by slipping behind Burnley in the standings, Dyche expects some richly-deserved garlands to be handed out when he walks away for the final time.

He said: “Everyone will reflect now, and even more so at the end of the season, on his time there and I’d be amazed if there’s not documentaries and other things put together about his career at Arsenal. “He has been amazing. Even with question marks over Arsenal this season I’ve seen them on form and they have still some top, top players there.”

Earlier this season Dyche was touted as a possible Gunners boss by two of the club’s former favourites, Ian Wright and Paul Merson, but he does not expect any homegrown coach to land the post.

“The runners and riders came out for the job and there’s some pretty impressive managers on there so I doubt it will go to a British manager this time around, but who knows in the future,” he added.

Press Association