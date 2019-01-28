Dyche hoping Burnley can end Solskjaer’s perfect record at Old Trafford

Sean Dyche has acknowledged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has changed the mentality at Manchester United but believes his Burnley side are well-placed to end the Norwegian’s perfect record at Old Trafford.

Dyche’s men found themselves on the end of an FA Cup mauling at Manchester City on Saturday but the Clarets boss is convinced they will recover in time for another daunting task.

Solskjaer has overseen eight straight wins since he took over at United from Jose Mourinho, bringing the “spark” and “energy” which is set to change the club’s season around.

Dyche said: “It seems like (Solskjaer) has tried to loosen it up a little bit and put a bit more freedom and energy into it and that is a skill in itself.

“Maybe he’s not changed too much, he’s just changed the simple things and given a different feel to the group and the players have responded.

“I don’t think the fact they’re a good side has changed, and I’m certainly not questioning Jose Mourinho. But there seems to be a little bit more spark.”

Dyche could be forgiven for dreading a second-straight trip to Manchester after an FA Cup which came at a further price when Robbie Brady limped off with a groin injury.

Brady is a major doubt for the Old Trafford clash but Johann Berg Gudmundsson will hope to feature after three weeks out with a calf strain, and there will be checks on Phil Bardsley and Matt Lowton.

The Clarets have shown an improvement in Premier League form since the festive period and go into the game having clambered away from the relegation zone on a run of four wins without defeat.

“We know the biggest challenge for us every season is the Premier League and we had a very tough start, but we are showing some good signs of coming away from that,” added Dyche.

“The players have a clear mentality and are aware of most things.

“They know United are on good form and about the different feel there since the change of manager, but we’ve been going well ourselves.”

Press Association