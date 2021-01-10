Dundee to investigate 'vile racist messages' received by Ireland striker Jonathan Afolabi

Scottish side Dundee have condemned racist abuse directed at their Irish striker Jonathan Afolabi and have reported the matter to the authorities.

Dubliner Afolabi, on loan to second-tier side Dundee from Celtic, was targeted for abuse on social media, on Instagram, after he played in their Scottish Cup win over non-league Bonnyrigg Rose and his club have come out strongly in response.

"Following last night’s Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose we were made aware of vile racist messages that had been directed to one of our players. Dundee Football Club utterly condemns racism in any form," the club said in a statement.

"Racism has no place in society. We have reported these unacceptable messages and will look into what further steps can be taken.

"Sadly, this isn’t the first incident in the last seven days which has seen one of our players being subjected to abuse. After last weekend’s match with Heart of Midlothian, another player received disgusting messages which have also been reported. As a club we have zero tolerance for these abusive messages and give our players our full support."

Tallaght native Afolabi, a product of St Joseph's Boys, was first capped by Ireland at U-16 level in 2015 and has since progressed to the U-21 side. He joined Celtic from Southampton in 2019 but has yet to make the first team at Parkhead.

PA Media