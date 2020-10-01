Dundalk's €3million bonanza as they win place in Europa League group stages

Daniel Kelly of Dundalk celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's third goal against KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

At the full time whistle, Filippo Giovagnoli and Giuseppe Rossi shared a warm embrace, two friends from a tiny village in Italy celebrating the achievement of taking a small town from Ireland into the group stages of the Europa League.

2020 has brought them into an parallel universe, delivering a victory with lifechanging potential for a club that was in danger of becoming a punchline until the sight of rock bottom and the positive influence of their new arrivals inspired the dressing room to take a breath and focus.

Now they can look forward to things they never expected from this year.

The rain had fallen hard for most of the second half, similar to the conditions in the dying stages of the win over BATE Borisov in 2016 that brought Stephen Kenny's team to their promised land.

It's probably the only comparison that stands between then and now, in terms of the build-up to crossing the threshold.

Daniel Cleary shoots to score Dundalk's second goal during the Europa League play-off match against KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Daniel Cleary shoots to score Dundalk's second goal during the Europa League play-off match against KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kenny's moment was the result of almost four years in the job. For Giovagnoli, it's come about after a 40 day kamikaze mission that has taken him to unchartered territory.

On Friday morning, his side will be in the Europa League group stage draw along with Spurs, AC Milan, Leicester, Roma, Napoli, Benfica and a selection of other elite clubs from around the continent. It's a surreal state of affairs for the Italians seeing as they had never coached at senior men's level before this gig.

This achievement will now sit permanently on their CV, and justifies the decision to bring them into an environment soured by the post-restart madness that spelled the end for Vinny Perth and looked to represent the end of an era.

A return to the Europa League group stage represents a dramatic plot twist, especially as there was a feeling outside the club that the American owners would cut their losses and run if they kept coming up short on this stage.

This line of thought underestimated the extent to which the backers were that concerned about the balance sheet at this remove; Dundalk recorded a €1.2m loss last year and informed sources say they were on course for a figure closer to €2m this time around.

Three wins in three weeks have effectively succeeded in wiping the slate clean, an absurd reminder of the volatility of the football industry and the role that a favourable series of draws can have in making things possible.

But while the quirky series of events that set up this showdown with Ki Klaksvik succeeded in opening the door for Giovagnoli's side, they still had to walk through it. Irish football's history is littered with tales of shoulda, coulda, woulda. Moral victories, immoral defeats.

Dundalk's full-time team professionally executed their task to become the first Irish team to prevail in three European ties in the same season.

Warnings that Klaksvik were a better side than the country in brackets next to their name might suggest would have been shrugged aside in a rush to mock Dundalk if they failed.

This was the pressure they had to deal with here. And this was never going to be pretty. For all that it was the biggest game in the lives of the newer members of the Dundalk group, this was the most significant fixture in the history of club football in the Faroe Islands.

The imposing physical nature of the blue shirted players made it clear that it was going to be a battle, although the suspicion lingered in the home camp that the wide expanses of the Aviva would not suit a side that likes to operate on a compact surface at home where they can get the ball from back to front quickly and dominate teams.

With Patrick McEleney replacing the suspended Chris Shields and Greg Sloggett reverting to the defensive midfield role, Dundalk were planning to have plenty of possession and there were early moments which demonstrated the space that was available if they moved the ball quickly.

However, the away side temporarily settled into proceedings, pressing high on the Dundalk back four from kickouts and then reverting back to get all bodies behind the ball if the hosts negotiated their way through that first line.

Dundalk's breakthrough goal came when they steadied things down to enjoy a sustained spell of possession and escape from a maze of bodies.

After the patient build-up, the route to goal was direct, with right full Sean Hoare swinging a deep cross into the box where the strength and awareness of Patrick Hoban delivered a header that served as the perfect assist for the inrushing Sean Murray who was alert and brave in nodding the ball beyond Kristian Joensen.

This gave Dundalk a half time advantage, and the onus was on the underdogs to come out and play. But it was the natives that drove on to double their lead from the restart, with Michael Duffy and Darragh Leahy combining to force a corner that exposed some unconvincing goalkeeping from Joesen with centre half Daniel Cleary on hand to convert following an ungainly scramble.

Dundalk appeared comfortable, a position of unimaginable strength for an Irish team when it comes to a game of this magnitude. This proved to be a dangerous territory.

KI began to pose questions in attack, and both Gary Rogers and Brian Gartland had made important blocks before the visitors added suspense to the final quarter. Norwegian target man Ole Erik Midtskogan found space to let rip from 20 yards and his right footer fizzed beyond Rogers.

Serenity was replaced by anxiety for the local TV audience and Dundalk needed attack to become the best form of defence with the pace of Daniel Kelly introduced off the bench in a double switch which saw Hoban limp off to be replaced by Dave McMillan.

Yet KI were firmly in nothing to lose territory, and exerted pressure while applying a shoot on sight policy. Rogers was called into action to palm away another thunderbolt and their best move of the match created a chance that was fluffed by Faroes international Patrick Johannesen.

The punishment was instantaneous. Dundalk countered and Murray was strong, finding the space to release Kelly who was adjudged to be onside with the Ringsend man enjoying his finest moment just around the corner from where he grew up with a composed finish.

After that, it was just about seeing it out to the whistle, and delirious celebrations fuelled by the thoughts of what might happen next.

Dundalk: Rogers, Hoare, Gartland, Cleary, Leahy; Sloggett; Colovic (Kelly 71), Murray, McEleney (Mountney 81), Duffy; Hoban (McMillan 71).

KI Klaksvik: Joensen, Danielsen, Faero, Vatnsdal, Brinck ; Andreasen, Pavlovic (J Johannesen 87); Bjartalio, Klettskard (Dosljak 56), P Johannesen; Midstkogen.

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

Online Editors