Patrick McEleney of Dundalk in action against Deni Pavlovic of Ki Klaksvik during the Europa League play-off at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk FC are on the brink of the Europa League group stages - and a €3million windfall - as they take on Faroese side KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

Online Editors