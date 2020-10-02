Dundalk to face Arsenal in Europa League group stages

Sean Hoare shows his delight as Dundalk booked their place in the Europa League group stages at the Aviva Stadium last night. Photo: PA

Dundalk have landed Arsenal in a dream Europa League draw.

Filippo Giovagnoli's players can look forward to two meetings with the Premier League giants after today's draw pitted them with Mikel Arteta's side.

They will also face Rapid Vienna and Molde after landing into Group B.

The order of the fixtures will be confirmed later today.

Giovagnoli's team qualified for the group stage after three successive wins through the champions route of the competition, culminating with last night's victory over Faroese opponents KI Klaksvik.

It's unclear if spectators will be present for any of their games.

UEFA have given permission for clubs to allow fans into Champions League and Europa League ties provided the attendance doesn't exceed 30pc of stadium capacity.

But that is also dependent on local authority rules and, under current restrictions, Dundalk games in Dublin would be subject to Level 3 rules in the capital which mean sporting fixtures must take place behind closed doors.

However, an FAI statement on Thursday night indicated they would be making representations to the government with regard to fixtures taking place in the Aviva Stadium from November onwards.

This is likely to be tied in with GAA requests to allow spectators into Croke Park for the latter end of the inter county season and IRFU attempts to secure crowds for their big international games.

Dundalk's Europa League games are set to come into that bracket with the Aviva Stadium to function as their home ground under UEFA regulations.

Celtic, who were losing UEFA Cup finalists in 2003, will also face Czech side Sparta Prague and French club Lille in Group H.

Neil Lennon’s side dropped into the Europa League qualifiers after being knocked out of the 2020-21 Champions League by Ferencvaros of Hungary.

Rangers will face Standard Liege of Belgium and Polish side Lech Poznan in Group D, in addition to the glamour trip to Lisbon.

Tottenham, UEFA Cup winners in 1972 and 1984, have been drawn against Bulgarian side Ludogorets, LASK of Austria and Royal Antwerp from Belgium in Group J.

Jose Mourinho’s men secured their place in the group phase after a 7-2 victory over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa on Thursday night.

The final Premier League representatives, Leicester, will take on Braga of Portugal, Greek side AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk from Ukraine in Group G.

Additional reporting by PA

Online Editors