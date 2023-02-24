Dundalk owners pen open letter to fans confirming talks with investors

The owners of Dundalk have said they are in talks with three different groups of investors with the ‘sole intention’ of making the club stronger.

Statsports co-founders Sean O’Connor and Andy Clarke and Fastfix’s Andy Connolly, the other member of the local consortium who took over from controversial US owners Peak6 15 months ago, released an open letter on the club website today.

It was effectively a response to reports this week from Hull about the possibility of the Championship club taking a significant stake in the League of Ireland side.

While there had been speculation about the possibility in local media in Dundalk, on-the-record comments from Hull boss Liam Rosenior brought things to another level, especially with references to how the teams might share a similar style of play.

This came as a surprise to Dundalk who acknowledged ‘concerns’ supporters might feel about reports from the UK.

They did not mention Hull by name, instead speaking generally about options that are on the table although it is known they are open to the idea of a multiclub model where the Irish side would sit into a structure beneath a parent club.

Dundalk say that honesty about limitations is guiding the ongoing search for investment, indicating that improving facilities will be central to any deal after supporters demanded it.

“The recent history of takeovers at Dundalk FC was quite traumatic for all of us. Without any context or information regarding how a potential partnership with another club could work, it is, of course, inevitable that many supporters will be anxious about any further ownership changes,” read the statement.

“Oriel Park is a home we are proud of – but it is clear that it is a major barrier to improving attendances and overall club development.

“For everybody involved at the club, the key issue is how can we maintain a high standard on the pitch while also improving our outdated facilities.

“This is why we have been open about the possibility of further investment in the club.

“The club has not, as was stated in the media, been “offered around to interested parties”. Such comments give the impression that we are desperately trying to sell the club.

“The truth is that not only are we not desperate to sell the club, but we are not trying to sell the club at all. The club is financially stable, we are progressing, we have qualified for Europe, and this is only the start of our second season.

“However, we need to be honest about our limitations. We will need partners if we wish to achieve our goal of maintaining a strong team on the pitch while simultaneously modernising Oriel Park.”

“In the past 15 months, we have been approached by 10 serious individuals or groups who wanted to explore the possibility of investing in the club.

“We have always maintained that the future development of Dundalk Football Club is much more important than our personal ownership of the club. It would be very narrow minded of us, as an ownership group, not to explore any opportunity to help improve the support we can give our manager and to begin the process of making ground improvements.

“Despite the reports stating otherwise, we remain in talks with three different groups. These discussions include all scenarios of investment, shareholding, and ownership.

“Absolutely nothing has been agreed or finalised.

“An agreement may be reached within days, it may take several more weeks or months, or may not happen at all. This is a very unpredictable business. While we are keen to make an agreement that will benefit the club, it will need to be something that genuinely makes us excited in order for us to complete any deal.

“As an ownership group, and as Dundalk FC supporters, we are mindful of the turbulent period that the club went through in recent years and we want to assure everyone that if any of these options reaches a successful conclusion, it will leave Dundalk Football Club in a much stronger position to meet all of our community, football, and development ambitions.

“Many of these discussions are, of course, confidential and involve Non-Disclosure Agreements. It is very difficult to talk about these matters in public or react to every news story or tweet. However, we do understand that we need to do more.

“From our first team to our academy and administration, everybody is working hard to improve all aspects of the club. If we reach an agreement with a new partner, whether as a minority or majority shareholding, it will make these challenges easier to overcome.

“Please do not fear or believe any negative perspectives of possible changes in the ownership group. All decisions will be made with the sole intention of making our club stronger.”

The club have promised another update next week.