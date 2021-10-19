Dundalk owners Peak6 buy share in Premier League club Wolves

The long-term commitment to Dundalk of Peak6 is under fresh scrutiny after the US-based firm have made an investment in Premier League side Wolves.

Peak6, with assets of $19.6 billion, took over control of Dundalk in 2018, but their involvement with the League of Ireland club has been controversial, and it has been reported that the Chicago-based outfit are keen to sell up and end their interest in the Co Louth club after a difficult two years.

The Lilywhites are currently relying on the FAI Cup to secure a place in UEFA competition for next season, and a local consortium has been in talks about taking over control of the Oriel Park club.

Peak6 sold their 25pc stake in current Championship leaders Bournemouth back in 2019 and also had an interest in AS Roma, but they have opted to invest again in the Premier League with their fresh alliance with Wolves.

That deal will not financially impact their situation in Ireland but their new partnership with the Molineux club shows more evidence that Peak6's interest in Dundalk has cooled since that 2018 takeover, and Dundalk expect to be under new owners in 2022.

Dundalk won the league title in 2018 and 2019, as well as an FAI Cup success and Europa League qualification, under Peak6 control but it's been a difficult spell for the club, with repeated managerial changes this year and a run of form which leaves Vinny Perth's side still not safe from relegation.

Recent meetings by supporter groups have expressed unhappiness with the direction of the club and the lack of information from the club's owners on their long-term strategy, while fans are also upset at confirmation that key players Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy are leaving to join Derry City at the end of the season.

"US finance and technology firm PEAK6 Investments has acquired a minority share in Fosun Sports, the holding entity that operates Wolves and its associated brands and businesses," Wolves said in a statement today.

"The investment makes PEAK6 a new strategic partner to Wolves, who will help Fosun Sports accelerate the club’s growth in North America by providing capital, expertise, visibility, and activation opportunities for Wolves and Wolves Esports across the USA."

Wolves’ executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “We have been in deep conversation with PEAK6 for more than a year and we are delighted to welcome them officially to the Wolves family. Now this partnership provides Wolves a firm foothold in all major areas of the globe: the USA and Americas, Europe and Asia."