Dundalk left to rue missed chances and goalkeeping errors after chaotic seven-goal thriller in Vienna

The scoreline hints at chaos but it doesn't quite tell the full story of this Europa League defeat for Dundalk.

With five minutes to go of this game, four goals had already been shared by the sides when Greg Sloggett rose in the penalty box to send a header inches wide of the post. Dundalk would have been on the verge of a stunning victory.

From the next Rapid set piece, a routine delivery caught Dundalk napping and Maximilian Hofmann capitalised on rash goalkeeping from Aaron McCarey to nod the relieved hosts ahead. Teenager Yusuf Demir swiftly added another to put the outcome beyond doubt, although an injury time penalty from David McMillan - his second of this chaotic encounter - left the final margin at the bare minimum.

They didn't have time to look for another, with the guests left to reflect on the incredible scenario where they had scored three goals away from home in a high level European encounter and came away with nothing.

Regrets will be plentiful and while manager Filippo Giovagnoli can be proud with the application of his players, he will be left to reflect on his decision to drop goalkeeper Gary Rogers to replace him with McCarey as the Monaghan man struggled desperately here.

The Italian made six changes to the team that lost in Arsenal last week, returning to a more familiar 4-1-4-1 formation. There was a boost for the away side when it emerged that Rapid's Taxiarchis Fountas, the player they feared most, had failed to recover from a hand problem.

And from the early minutes it became clear that this game would have a slightly different personality to the Arsenal match. There were fouls from either side for starters, with both sides picking up bookings before the interval.

Dundalk showed purpose in their attacking play, with some composed spells of play on the ball and they forged an early lead from an example albeit with a hefty slice of good fortune. It started when Sean Gannon, selected in an unfamiliar right wing role, was adjudged to be onside in collecting a pass.

That was a dubious call but the black shirts continued with Gannon teeing up Chris Shields for a cross that was headed goalwards by Patrick Hoban who outmuscled his marker but couldn't have anticipated that he would generate enough power to find a way past Richard Strebinger with the keeper losing his balance as the ball slipped through his fingers.

It was a gift for the guests, but Giovagnoli could argue that they worked hard for it. Shields was immense from the outset, covering ground in front of the back four in addition to being the most assured passer in the Irish ranks. Greg Sloggett was putting in a shift without having the same impact in possession. Meanwhile Jordan Flores, in the frame on account of setbacks for Sean Murray and Patrick McEleney, was better on the ball than off it.

Unsurprisingly, Rapid did apply a fair degree of pressure and they had threatened before levelling things up. The frustration for Giovagnoli is that Aaron McCarey appeared to be outfoxed by the flight of a long range strike from Dejan Ljubicic, a goal that looked like a screamer at first watch but got worse with every replay.

That was enough for parity at the halfway point and while Rapid had a dozen attempts in the 45, they didn't create an opening like the one that was squandered by Michael Duffy with the Derryman racing onto a slick Flores pass and cleverly adjusting back onto his favoured right before a weak shot let him down.

It left a niggling sense that Dundalk needed to punish a Rapid side that was quite loose in terms of their defensive work.

But they remained sloppy in that regard in the second half, and the pattern remained similar in the sense that Rapid were more dangerous but Dundalk were capable of finding space when they probed.

Giovagnoli made five changes at 1-1, with Duffy lost to injury and the flagging Hoban withdrawn for McMillan. Cameron Dummigan came in for Darragh Leahy at left full and he was caught out for Rapid's lead goal when a dangerous cross was misjudged and McCarey could only flap at a subseqent shot, with Kelvin Arase on hand to head home.

But Dundalk were level within two minutes when Nathan Oduwa, an enigmatic winger with the ability to pose problems, started a move that culminated with a foul on McMillan in the box. His penalty wasn't great but Strebiner was incapable of keeping it out.

Dundalk sniffed a famous point, and when that corner made its way towards Sloggett they were dreaming of more. Instead, they will travel home with nothing.

