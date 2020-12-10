Dundalk go down fighting as Europa League campaign ends with defeat to Arsenal

Dundalk's Sean Hoare celebrates after scoring their team's second goal with team-mates during the Europa League Group B defeat to Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium

Dundalk served up a dose of entertainment and also showed some fight but still ended up with no points from the final game of a tough Europa League campaign as the Co Louth went down 4-2 to an understrength Arsenal side at Lansdowne Road.

And, their European adventure now completed with six defeats in six group games, the focus turns to matters at home and the need to agree new deals with the 18 players out of contract now that the season is over, while Arsenal prepare for the draw for the knockout phase next year, Mikel Arteta given food for thought by his second-choice players here.

When the Co Louth club went 2-0 down after only 21 minutes there were fears that an Arsenal side, which showed 11 changes from their most recent Premier League game, could do some real damage to Dundalk.

But Filippo Giovagnoli's outfit responded with a stunning goal from Jordan Flores, a second majestic strike in Europe in a week, and almost equalised just before half time.

Expand Close Arsenal's Joe Willock makes space before scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Europa League win over Dundalk PA / Facebook

The Lilywhites looked like they were taking the game to the Gunners, only for Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun to finish them off, although Sean Hoare's late header reduced the final deficit to two goals.

On a pitch which was showing signs of wear and tear from recent action in two codes, as well as heavy rain in Dublin earlier in the day, Arsenal looked in control and took the lead on 12 minutes, an error from Andy Boyle gifting possession, and a goal, to Eddie Nketiah, and on 18 minutes it was 2-0.

If the first goal was poor from a Dundalk point of view the second one could only be admired, as assist from Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny with a well-placed shot from distance which gave keeper Gary Rogers no chance.

Flores' strike for Dundalk three minutes later was of similar quality, the Englishman playing a one-two with Michael Duffy and then a shot which was beyond Runar Runarsson, Flores again showing how he relishes the European stage when given a chance.

Dundalk were criticised for standing off Arsenal too much in the game in London last month, making no tackles, but it's Arsenal who were putting the boot in here, Cedric and Joe Willock booked for fouls.

Darragh Leahy was unlucky not to score just before the break, blocked by Calum Chambers, and Leahy was involved five minutes after the restart when, picking up on a superb ball from Flores, he burst forward and crossed into the box but the incoming David McMillan pulled up with an apparent hamstring on his run into the box and was soon replaced by Dan Kelly.

Read More

Despite the deficit, Dundalk looked comfortable, Arsenal denied when Gary Rogers saved a Pepe free kick on 63 minutes, but after that good spell they were undone by another bout of poor defending on 67 minutes, as after a loose clearance from Chris Shields, the ball landed for sub Folarin Balogun and his lay-off made it easy for Willock to score.

Balogun got on the scoresheet ten minutes from time, a move started by Pepe and Balogun's first-time strike was too good for Rogers, the 19th goal Dundalk conceded in their six games though there was time for more action in an enthralling game, Hoare getting his head to a Flores free kick on 85 minutes.

Online Editors