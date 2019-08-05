Dundalk facing possible Europa League tie with Ajax as playoff round draw is revealed

Dundalk could face Champions League semi-finalists Ajax in the next round of the Europa League, should the Co Louth club outwit Slovan Bratislava.

The current league leaders fly out to Slovakia today to prepare for Wednesday's first leg of their third qualifying round tie against Slovan but they learned their potential opponents before departure as the winners of the Dundalk- Slovan tie will play the losers of the Ajax- PAOK game.

Elsewhere, Wolves could face a Europa League play-off against Torino if they come through their third qualifying round clash against FC Pyunik.

The two clubs were drawn together in Nyon on Monday - but first Wolves must beat their Armenian opponents and Torino overcome Shakhtyor of Belarus.

If Celtic lose their Champions League third-round qualifier to CFR Cluj, they will drop into the Europa League to face either Sheriff of Moldova or Swedish side AIK.

Online Editors