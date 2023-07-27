Dundalk face uphill battle to stay in Europe after defeat to KA Akureyri

KA Akureyri 3 Dundalk 1

Dundalk will have to produce something special at Oriel Park next week to keep their European hopes alive after being picked apart by KA Akureyri in Reykjavik tonight.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side conceded with all three shots on target against them in the first half as Bjarni Adalsteinsson’s opener was added to by a Sveinn Margeir Hauksson double before the break after Daniel Kelly had briefly equalised.

Hallgrimur Jonasson’s men took the lead on 28 minutes with Adalsteinsson capitalising on a slip by Andy Boyle to fire right-footed past Nathan Shepperd.

The home side’s lead would last less than four minutes as Kelly reacted quickest to Archie Davies’ cross from the right not being cleared to hook a brilliant shot past Kristijan Jajalo.

The 27-year-old had two half chances to put the visitors ahead after that but failed to take them as KA restored their lead on 37 minutes with Daniel Hafsteinsson slipping Hauksson in behind Robbie McCourt on the right for him to fire across Shepperd to the left-hand corner.

Things then went from bad to worse for Dundalk on the stroke of half-time when Asgeir Sigurgeirsson sprung the offside trap to break on the right. His pull back found Hauksson who fired low past Shepperd to make it 3-1.

Dundalk did improve in the second half with John Martin having a trio of chances to half the deficit for the second leg but unfortunately he couldn’t beat Jajalo as his side now face a huge uphill task to turn the tie around in Oriel Park next week.

KA Akureyri: Jajalo; Hrannar Mar Steingrímsson (Elísson 90), Brkovic, Rodri, Baldvinsson; Hauksson (Edmundsson 81), Bjarni Adalsteinsson, Hafsteinsson; Petersen (Árnason 60), Sigurgeirsson (Elfar Adalsteinsson 81), Hallgrímur Mar Steingrímsson.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Boyle, Leahy, McCourt; Yli-Kokko (Martin 63), Sloggett (Doyle 63), Malley, Kelly (Elliott 81); Hoban.

Referee: Georgi Davidov (Bulgaria).