Dundalk boss Perth says Stephen Kenny is in 'fine health' after scare in Sweden

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth says that Stephen Kenny is in 'fine health' after the scare he suffered in Sweden after a famous win for his Irish U21 side.

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth says that Stephen Kenny is in 'fine health' after the scare he suffered in Sweden after a famous win for his Irish U21 side.

Kenny took ill ahead of the team's return to Ireland last Wednesday week and stayed behind in hospital.

He is now back in Ireland and Perth made reference to the former Dundalk supremo in his programme notes ahead of tonight's league game with Shamrock Rovers.

Perth said: "I have been asked a couple of hundred times with regard to Stephen Kenny's health. Whilst I will leave it up to him to give an update on that, all I can say is that, judging by the texts I've had from him over the last week, he is still moaning as much as ever.

"He has sent his best wishes to everyone connected with the club after the League Cup final. He tells me that he is in fine health and I look forward to seeing him continue his brilliant work with the U21s in early October when he is back in the dugout."

Online Editors