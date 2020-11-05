Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli has hit out at his predecessor Vinny Perth for suggesting that the Irish side did not try and compete in their Europa League meeting with Arsenal.

Perth offered the view on RTÉ that Dundalk "didn't have a go" and used the word "tourists" in the context that they went to the Emirates and failed to compete or give their attacking players a chance to express themselves.

The comments were put to Giovagnoli ahead of Dundalk's meeting with Rapid Vienna in Austria tonight, and he was far from impressed with Perth's view of the 3-0 London loss last Thursday.

"I don't know what he said, but I'm not a tourist," said Giovagnoli, who pointed out that keeping Arsenal scoreless for 42 minutes did take serious organisation.

"We prepared really well for that game with the staff. If he said that then shame on him but I've nothing to respond to that. It can be an embarrassment if you are not well organised"

Irish Independent