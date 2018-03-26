Duncan Ferguson is making me a better player, says Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton ’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin admits former Scotland star Duncan Ferguson is helping him become a better player for England.

The Under-21 international has been working with first-team coach Ferguson at Goodison Park as he looks to improve his game.

Calvert-Lewin joined Everton from Sheffield United and returns to Bramall Lane on Tuesday for the Young Lions’ Euro 2019 qualifier with Ukraine. The 20-year-old is also getting tips off team-mate Wayne Rooney, England’s record goalscorer, but is still feeling the benefit of working with Ferguson.

“I work a lot with Duncan Ferguson – and after training – doing finishing drills and how to become a better player,” he said. “Also a player of Wayne Rooney’s calibre coming into Everton was massive for the club and the young players, especially me as a centre forward. It’s hard to say what he’s taught me, but it’s little specifics, little pointers here and there.

“I like to think I’ve got a bit of everything in my game. I like to bring different things to the table.” Calvert-Lewin is the only Englishman to score in a World Cup final, alongside Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters, after netting the winner in last summer’s 1-0 Under-20 final victory over Venezuela.

A senior call is yet to come, with Calvert-Lewin starting just once in the league this year, but he feels ready. He said: “I back myself. I believe in my ability. I think the more I play, the more goals I will score and will become more prolific because I’m working hard in training to become a better player every day and I do believe I can play for England at some point.

“I played a lot of games in the first half of the season which I thoroughly enjoyed.

“Obviously the second half I’ve not played as much as I would have liked but I’m a professional so, keep your head down, I’m still listening and learning to become a better player.

“Any player would want to play in every game but, second half of the season I’ve done all I can do and that’s to come on and try to affect games.” Fellow Young Lion Jake Clarke-Salter is another that has benefited from words of wisdom from a former England international. The defender, currently on loan from Chelsea with Sunderland, admits he is trying to model his game on John Terry having been tutored by the 37-year-old when he was at Stamford Bridge.

“I grew up watching JT at Chelsea,” said Clarke-Salter, who marked his under-21s debut with a goal against Romania.

“He’s a quality defender. He can do both; organise and play technically. He’s someone I look up to and try to imitate him. He gave me a lot of good advice at Chelsea.”

