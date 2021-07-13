Duffy goal enough for Dundalk as Vinny Perth's men ease past Newtown

Dundalk used their debut trip to Wales as a stage to complete the perfect performance in Europe, two wins and two clean sheets in a tie for the first time in their European history, to ease into the second round of the Europa Conference League.

A Michael Duffy goal early in the second half was enough for them to get the better of Newtown in Oswestry, the tie already in the bag for Dundalk thanks to a 4-0 win from the home leg. And Vinny Perth's side can now comfortably sit back and wait to discover their opponents for the second round, with Levadia Tallinn expected to brush past Gibraltar outfit St Joseph's on Thursday, a 3-1 first-leg lead making the Estonians favourites.

Dundalk had the tie sewn up before a ball was kicked in the second leg but they didn't have things all their own way on the artificial surface at Park Hall, as the Welsh side enjoyed the better of the opening 20 minutes and they could have been a goal down after just four minutes, while Perth needed a save from keeper Alessio Abibi 11 minutes from time to keep that clean sheet, but overall the away side's place in the second round was never in doubt.

Dundalk were sluggish in the early stages and a mistake by Patrick McEleney gifted an early chance to Aaron Williams, but he could not make more of the chance while midway through the first half James Rowland should have done better to trouble Abibi, and Alex Fletcher was also a threat. Dundalk had only half-chances in the first half, Duffy denied by keeper David Jones and Daniel Kelly was off-target.

But winger Duffy picked up on a clever pass from Kelly with a counter attack on 51 minutes and slid home his second goal in two games against Newtown. Sub Nick Rushton came closest to scoring for the Welsh side as Abibi tipped his effort over the bar, as chances for Dundalk subs Ryan O'Kane and Ole Midtskogen were missed.



NEWTOWN: Jones; C Williams, Mills-Evans, Roberts, Arsan; Fletcher, Rowland (Rushton 61), Hughes (McAllister 86); Mwandwe (Breece 73), A Williams, Davies (Evans 73).

DUNDALK: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Nattestad, Leahy (Adedokun 59); Patching, Stanton (Zahibo 58); Kelly (O'Kane 69), McEleney (Han 77), Duffy; McMillan (Midtskogen 69).

REFEREE: Andrei Chivulete (Romania)