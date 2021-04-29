Dublin's top two underage soccer leagues plan return to competitive action in August

The two largest leagues in the country, the Dublin District Schoolboys’ League (DDSL) and North Dublin Schoolboys/girls (NDSL) League plan to return to competitive action in August. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The two underage leagues in the capital, Dublin District Schoolboys’ League (DDSL) and North Dublin Schoolboys’ League (NDSL), plan on arranging their first competitive fixtures for mid-August.

News from Government buildings of the green light being given for all matches to return from June 7 applies pressure on leagues around the country to facilitate the demand of coaches and players left without football for the best part of a year due to the pandemic.

However, it is understood that both Dublin leagues are gearing up to schedule non-competitive, friendly matches upon request through June and July, with tentative dates of August 14/15 for the 2021/22 campaigns to kick off.

Some other leagues that succeeded in starting their campaigns last Autumn, only for them to be halted soon after, are working on the basis of a swift resumption in June. For example, the Cork Schoolboys’ League fully intend on shortly mapping out timelines for completing their seasons.

How the clubs are expected to manage a ban on spectators, where games are held in public parks, remains a major challenge.

The roadmap out of Level 5 has also copper-fastened a desire by the Schoolboys FAI (SFAI) to stage their annual Kennedy Cup (boys) and Gaynor Cup (girls) tournaments at University Limerick. Last year’s Kennedy Cup became the first since its inception in 1976 to be scrapped.

Should the ban on spectators be, as anticipated, lifted, then the events will take place as is traditional in University Limerick, albeit during August rather than the usual set week in June.

The contingency plan is to regionalise the Under-14 tournaments, funnelling them into a shorter finals weekend.