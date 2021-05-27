Dubliner Graham Carey signs new contract with CSKA Sofia

Former Ireland U-21 cap Graham Carey has ended speculation about a move back to the UK after he agreed a new contract with CSKA Sofia.

Dubliner Carey (32) has been in Bulgaria since 2019 and as his deal with CSKA was up at the end of this season, he was linked with a number of teams in England and Scotland. But CSKA stated today that Carey was one of three players who had agreed fresh terms with the side, a week after Carey helped CSKA win the Bulgaria Cup, and he will line out for them in the Europa League next term.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Norwich City have confirmed that Irish midfielder William Hondermarck has been released. The French-born player, who was raised in Dublin, was spotted by Norwich during his spell with Drogheda United and he joined the Canaries in 2019 but after two and a half seasons at Carrow Road, City have included him on a list of nine players released following promotion to the Premier League.

Kilmarnock, relegated from Scotland's top flight, have thanked Dubliner Gary Dicker for his service after he was released this week. Dicker made 158 league appearances in five and a half seasons with Killie who lost to Dundee in a relegation playoff.