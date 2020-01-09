Dubliner Aaron Molloy to sign professional terms with MLS side Portland Timbers
Dubliner Aaron Molloy - the son of ex-Ireland underage star and League of Ireland legend Trevor Molloy - has been drafted by MLS side Portland Timbers.
Molloy opted to pursue a football career through the US collegiate system and excelled at Penn State University, thus earning sixth place on the draft list.
He will now sign professional terms with Timbers.
Online Editors
