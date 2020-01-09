Dubliner Aaron Molloy - the son of ex-Ireland underage star and League of Ireland legend Trevor Molloy - has been drafted by MLS side Portland Timbers.

Dubliner Aaron Molloy to sign professional terms with MLS side Portland Timbers

Molloy opted to pursue a football career through the US collegiate system and excelled at Penn State University, thus earning sixth place on the draft list.

He will now sign professional terms with Timbers.

