Dublin still hoping to retain Euro host role but FAI ‘up against it’

The FAI, the Government and Uefa haven’t given up hope that Dublin can be a co-host of the rescheduled Euro 2020. But a dramatic improvement in the Covid case numbers and vaccination picture is required over the next month if Ireland is to fulfil its four-game commitment.

FAI officials have to provide an update to Uefa this week about where things stand here ahead of a final call in April.

The competition organisers want fans to attend in all of the venues that stage fixtures but Dublin, Glasgow and Bilbao have been flagged as host venues with special concerns because of the local Covid-19 picture.

Heavily restricted attendances is the best case scenario and Uefa – which does not wish to lose any of the 12 co-hosts – wants guarantees about what is feasible.

After discussions with leading public health officials, the FAI is still unable to provide certainty around what will be possible on these shores.

Senior sources have conceded that the FAI is “up against it”, a sentiment in keeping with the vibe around Abbotstown.

However, new CEO Jonathan Hill, who has yet to move to Ireland and is working remotely in London, struck a surprisingly upbeat tone last Friday while asserting that Uefa said games will only go ahead here if supporters are present.

No decision has been made to pull up stumps with the Covid situation under constant scrutiny and Uefa remain hopeful an improvement in the national health picture can rescue Ireland’s status.

Three group games and a round of 16 tie are pencilled in for the Aviva Stadium.

