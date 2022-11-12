The referee’s strike that had been set to bring football in Dublin to a halt between November 18th and December 4th has been cancelled following “productive talks” between the Irish Soccer Referee’s Society (ISRS) and the Football Association of Ireland.

The Dublin Branch of the ISRS had last week stated their intention to "withdraw their services" at all levels of the game in frustration at recent disciplinary matters involving alleged assault and attempted assault on referees.

The proposed strike would have seriously impacted the FAI Junior and FAI Intermediate Cups as well as underage leagues.

A statement issued on Saturday afternoon said that the two bodies “will continue to work together to implement a range of measures agreed at the talks to ensure that all our match officials continue to be treated with respect by players, coaches, club officials and supporters.”

FAI Grassroots Director Ger McDermott said: “On behalf of the Association and the Grassroots game in Dublin, I want to thank the referees for their engagement in these talks which have produced a positive outcome for all our match officials and players. As we highlighted to the ISRS, the FAI is committed to a zero tolerance policy towards any abuse directed at a match official. We have again assured the ISRS that we will ensure that any individual and/or club who commits such an offence will be sanctioned appropriately.”

The Dublin branch of the referee’s body had expressed their anger at a recent disciplinary decision concerning a game between two Dublin clubs in the Leinster Senior League. In his report the referee claimed he had been assaulted by a player, with a headbutt, an act which can carry a 36-month suspension. The player in question was handed a six-game ban. It's understood that in the case of the alleged assault, video evidence was used but footage of the incident was inconclusive.

There was also a second report of an alleged attempted assault on a referee, where a player had to be restrained by the opposition team's manager. There, a 12-month suspension can be handed down but that player was also banned for six games.

"The Dublin branch have no confidence in the disciplinary procedures of the FAI being implemented, they feel let down," ISRS Vice-President and Dublin Branch secretary Sean Slattery told independent.ie last week.

"They have no faith in the system and they feel let down. Referees were led to believe that in the case of an alleged attempted assault there would be a suspension of at least 12 months and 36 months for an alleged assault, and that has not happened."

However, following the talks, Slattery was satisfied that enough progress had been made to ensure that scheduled matches will now go ahead.

“We held very productive talks with the FAI when they listened to our recent concerns and assured us of their commitment to stamping out all abuse of match officials,” he added.

“Following the satisfactory outcome of our talks, our members will be instructed to resume their service to refereeing and the proposed dates for the withdrawal of service have been cancelled. We look forward to continuing our work with the FAI to protect all match officials as they go about their duties.”