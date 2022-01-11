Drogheda United defender Killian Phillips joins Crystal Palace

Killian Phillips of Drogheda United in action against Keith Buckley of Bohemians last May. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Premier League side Crystal Palace have completed a deal to sign Drogheda United defender Killian Phillips.

The teenager impressed on trial with the Eagles last month and Palace, who last year recruited Cork City defender Jake O'Brien, have persuaded Phillips to sign a two-year deal with United pocketing a five-figure transfer fee.

“I’m delighted to be here… I’m proud to be a Crystal Palace player," Phillips told the club website.

“Paddy (McCarthy, Palace U23 team manager) was talking to me about signing for different clubs. He said to me it’s like buying a home: when you walk into the right home you know it’s the right place, and that’s kind of how I felt at Crystal Palace the first day I walked in.”

Phillips came through the ranks at Drogheda and was promoted to the first team squad in July 2020, though he had to wait until last season for his first team debut as he became a regular in the side under Tim Clancy, form which earned him a call-up to the Republic of Ireland U21 squad.

He will join the Palace U23 squad which is managed by Dubliner and former Eagles player McCarthy.

"We are delighted to get Killian on board. He had a great season last year in the League of Ireland with Drogheda United and he fits the profile of young, hungry players we want at our club," McCarthy said.

“We believe Killian has great potential to develop and all the attributes to have a career in the game.

"He will definitely add to the group both on and off the pitch with his experience of first-team football and I’m sure he will benefit from working with a fantastic group of young, hungry players in a top-class environment.”