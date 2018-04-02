Drogheda footballer admits he was 'stupid and immature' to comment on rugby rape trial

Drogheda United footballer Luke Rossiter admits it was "stupid and immature" of him to comment on twitter in relation to the Belfast rape trial last week, and he has offered to donate his wages for the rest of the season to Rape Crisis North East.

The club issued a statement in response to a tweet, posted from Rossiter's account, in reaction to the acquittal of four men at the case in Belfast, and now Rossiter has responded in person.

"May I start by saying how deeply sorry I am for the comment I made on social media. The truth is I don't really know why I did it as I have no reasoning behind it," Rossiter said in a statement issued by Drogheda United FC. "It was a stupid and immature thing to do. And in doing so, I have hurt and let my family, club, manager, team-mates and the Drogheda fans down and I'm sure many more.

"I have only been at Drogheda United a short time and for them and Tim Clancy to take a chance on me I can only say I am truly sorry. "It is clear I still have some growing up to do in relation to how I conduct myself off the pitch as well as on it.

"If the club and fans can forgive me I would like to start that growing by donating any money that I receive from Drogheda United for the remainder of the season to the Rape Crisis North East based in Dundalk which has an outreach programme in Drogheda. "I would also like to offer my time to promote awareness of such sensitive issues and I am also keen to learn how such issues can impact and affect people's lives.

"Once again I'm sorry for any hurt I have caused," the statement concluded.

Online Editors