‘Dreams do come true’ – St Pat’s captain shares cute snap with newborn daughter and FAI Cup

St Pat’s captain Ian Bermingham has shared a heartwarming snap of him holding his newborn baby girl alongside the FAI Cup.

Bermingham became a dad on Friday after his partner Leaha gave birth to a baby girl called Pippa, and on Sunday he led his team to FAI Cup glory as St Pat’s beat Bohemians 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw.

Posting a photo of him holding his newborn and the cup to social media, the father wrote: “Dreams do come true” followed by loveheart and cup emojis.

The official St Patrick’s Athletic FC Twitter account also shared the photo, writing: “No one has played more games for our club than Bermo and no one deserved to lift the FAI Cup more than him.

"Legend doesn’t even come close to describing him. [Love] to all the family.”

Playing in front of a crowd of 37,126, the game on Sunday was the club’s first cup success since beating Derry City in the 2014 decider and only their second in more than 50 years.

After winning the cup and welcoming his first child all in the space of 24 hours, Birmingham said all his dreams came true.

"It's just unbelievable, I can't really describe it to be quite honest with you," he told RTÉ Sport.

"All my dreams have come true this weekend. I had a little baby girl, Pippa, on Friday. I don't think I can beat this weekend ever, can I?

"Leaha had her on Friday around 5 o'clock. I stayed there until they threw me out. I was back up on Saturday morning early and had to leave and meet the boys to prepare for the game.

"It was a mad few days but as I said all my dreams have come true in 48 hours. It's amazing."

