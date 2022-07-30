Double joy for Bit O’Red as The Showgrounds receives green light to stage third round tie

The morning after the night before was hard work for the small group of decision-makers at Sligo Rovers.

But a process which started in the early hours culminated with further cause for celebration as UEFA gave the green light for the club to stage the home leg of their Europa Conference League third round tie with Norway’s Viking Stavanger in The Showgrounds.

There were fears that the Bit O’Red would have to move the fixture to Dublin due to higher spectator stadium demands for the next stage of the competition.

The Showgrounds has a capacity of just short of 4,000 seats, with 4,500 the threshold for this tie and that was the main issue in addition to some other smaller requirements as per the rules.

In the immediate aftermath of Thursday night’s comfortable victory over Motherwell, some club officials feared that a move was inevitable but they weren’t abandoning hope.

Behind the scenes, they worked ‘tirelessly’ to present a case to UEFA and their efforts were successful.

Rovers do not need to install additional seating – a condition which would have eaten into their guaranteed €850,000 prize money for defeating Bala Town and Motherwell – but will have to carry out some work on the venue.

Hosting the fixture in the locality is a major boost for the club and the community and it helped that UEFA were satisfied with the match-day arrangements for the comfortable dismissal of Motherwell.

The fact that St Patrick’s Athletic remain in the competition may also have strengthened the Sligo case.

With their Richmond Park home short of the criteria, the Saints will have to host CSKA Sofia in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, August 11 – the same night Sligo Rovers are down to take on Viking.

UEFA rules state two games cannot take place in the same city on the same night, and the likelihood is that the Bit O’Red would also have needed to rent Tallaght.

In that context, the reshuffling or rescheduling of games at short notice would have got very complicated. The first leg is in Norway next Thursday.

Chairman Tommy Higgins says that the best European run in the club’s history will strengthen their financial hand on a number of fronts.

Their impressive young boss John Russell will benefit, but there’s also a bigger picture of the proposed development of a new training ground and the refurbishment of The Showgrounds.

“There is a lot of money needed,” says Higgins. “We’re about go for planning permission which will be lodged in about eight weeks.

“The club is investing that money already into this and then we have to go for the big (grant) money.

“All the prize money we get is great as it will help us build our squad for next season.”

Meanwhile, Graham Alexander has left Motherwell in the wake of their sobering defeat.

Chairman Jim McMahon said: “Graham asked to speak with us early on Friday and everyone agreed it would be best to make a change.

“Although the timing is not ideal, we hope a change will bring about fresh impetus for everyone ahead of the 2022-23 season.”