Double joy for Bit O’Red as The Showgrounds receives green light to stage third round tie

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell. Photo: Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

The morning after the night before was hard work for the small group of decision-makers at Sligo Rovers.

But a process which started in the early hours culminated with further cause for celebration as UEFA gave the green light for the club to stage the home leg of their Europa Conference League third round tie with Norway’s Viking Stavanger in The Showgrounds.

