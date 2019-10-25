Manchester City pair Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko both face spells on the sidelines in the coming weeks, manager Pep Guardiola has revealed.

Double injury blow for Manchester City as Rodri and Zinchenko are ruled out

Midfielder Rodri suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Atalanta and will be out for around a month.

Left-back Zinchenko has undergone minor surgery on a knee problem and could be unavailable for up to six weeks.

The loss of Rodri for a spell that includes City’s much-anticipated top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool on November 10 is a major blow.

The Spaniard had been playing in defence due to injuries to centre-backs and, although John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are now available again, the news limits Guardiola’s options.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said: “They told me after the international break he will be ready again.”

Rodri, centre, was playing as a makeshift centre-back (Nick Potts/PA)

Midfielder-turned-defender Zinchenko missed the Atalanta clash and has since had an operation.

Guardiola said: “He had a contact with the knee and felt something in the bone. He’s had to stop for four or five weeks.

“He’s had some surgery to clean up the knee. It’s not a big issue but he’ll be out for five or six weeks.”

PA Media