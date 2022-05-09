Donegal native Fergal Harkin set to leave Man City position for role with Standard Liege

DONEGAL native Fergal Harkin is set to leave his position with Manchester City and head to Belgium as Sporting Director with Standard Liege.

The 45-year-old, who lined out for Bohemians and Finn Harps after a cross-channel spell, with Leicester City, has been working with Manchester City for 12 years, his most recent position as Manager of Football Partnerships and Pathways, where he oversaw the players loaned out by the Premier League champions.

Highly rated within the game, he was linked with a sporting director role at Celtic last year.

But a report in the Les Sports outlet in Belgium today claimed that Standard Liege had lined up Harkin for their key post.

Champions of Belgium 10 times, Standard have made the group stages of the Europa League three times in the last four years but had a poor season this term finishing 14th in the 18-team league and missed out on European qualification.