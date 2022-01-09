| 6.3°C Dublin

Doherty and Hendrick must turn their club difficulties into a transfer opportunity

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Matt Doherty of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Greg Leigh of Morecambe during the FA Cup third round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Expand

Irish hands reaching out for sustenance from the (FA) Cup of good cheer over the weekend were, by and large, left disappointed.

The third round tends to throw up some good news stories with an Irish accent but they were hard to find.

