Doctor Ciara Grant happy to get a second opinion and a second shot at World Cup glory

Decision to resume pro career just what doctor ordered as Letterkenny midfielder thrives in final fling

Ciara Grant during a Republic of Ireland women training session at Dama de Noche Football Center in Marbella, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sometimes it is the doctor who needs a second opinion.

Letterkenny woman Ciara Grant graduated from UCD in 2017 and that seemed to be that.

A neat, surgical incision cutting her off from a life pursuing private passions, instead now devoting herself to selfless public care for others.

She was 27 and even if she hadn’t done it all, she’d done enough. A glorious 2010 trek with the U17s to European Championship silver and a World Cup quarter-final.

A senior debut against the USA in 2012 when Sue Ronan just threw her on and told her to do a job at right-back even though she’d never played there before. Another 14 caps. Cups and leagues with Raheny United.

Not it all, but enough.

Then one summer day she’s watching her old pal and World Cup team-mate Niamh McLaughlin playing ball for Donegal and she meets Trevor Scanlan, one of the FAI’s epic foot-soldiers.

“Are you playing?” “No.” “What age are you?” “27.” “Most players don’t peak until they’re 29! Get back at it!”

As second opinions go, it was brutally honest. But it was just what this doctor ordered.

“When I graduated I had to do my internship, that was full-time work in the hospital,” she explains.

“I think I pushed myself to my limit in college trying to balance it all and then when I knew I was going to be starting full-time work I was like, ‘I just can’t…’

“I’m the kind of person who likes to give my all to everything. At that stage it was just going to be too much. But honestly, getting back in working with the FAI at an underage level as the cover team doctor, it sparked a huge interest.”

Watching Ireland’s agonising Euro qualifier defeat to Ukraine, and the anguish of an erstwhile colleague, Aine O’Gorman’s own goal, convinced her even more.

“I remember scheduling my work so I could watch it. That passion I had watching the girls that day, knowing how close we were to qualifying for a major tournament.

“I was like, ‘this country is on the brink of that being achievable’. From that moment on I believed in the team, even though I wasn’t part of the team.”

Time to turn back the dial. She joined Sion Swifts in the Irish league to test the waters. Then she jumped right back in. Down the road to Shelbourne and more trophies.

“I loved it. I took a lecturing post almost to get back to Dublin, to get a job that would allow me to play with Shelbourne and also give my body the best chance to get back to international level.

“Then when I went in to watch a home-based session I was like, ‘yes I’m able to compete here’ but the game had taken that next step.”

Vera Pauw recalled her for an Iceland camp during Covid and she has been a regular squad member ever since, without being a regular feature on the team.

She left Shels and became the first Irish international to join Rangers since 1938; last year she switched to Hearts, becoming their first full-time professional.

“To think I’m working full-time as a professional footballer, to get paid to play this sport, to kick a ball, I have to sometimes pinch myself.”

Although clearly on the bubble for this summer’s World Cup in an area stacked with contenders, Pauw is obviously an admirer of the midfielder given that she is included in every window when fit.

The almost fortuitous nature of what seems like a second chance at a sporting life does not denude her passion to try and make the cut this summer; but it perhaps does allow her to embrace the challenge with less pressure than others.

Since Vera Pauw recalled her from the wilderness for an Iceland camp during Covid, her only World Cup qualification appearance came in the 11-0 thumping of Georgia in Dublin in late 2021.

“You were talking about my first cap at 19, I was just going with the flow. Now it means so much more to me and so much more to the older girls in the team.

“This is my full-time job, this is what I’m doing day in, day out, just the transition from that as a naïve 19-year-old who was just doing what she always did her whole life. Now the goal is in sight.

“People say pressure is a privilege. We’re all very aware there’s only 23 players who are going to make the squad and yeah, there can be anxiety, nerves.

“This is elite sport. It’s almost similar to working in the hospital. It’s a high pressure environment, you have to stay calm and composed and try to do what you can do. It is hard, but it’s an exciting place to be.

“Speaking to some of my close friends, who are not sporty people at all, is always refreshing because they say, ‘look at all the things you’ve done the last two years’.

“I would never have experienced any of those things if I hadn’t been on those squads, so no matter what happens in July I know I’ve played my part.

“I’ve had an amazing two years in the run-up to this year’s World Cup. Yes as a player you would be extremely disappointed but there would be an element of knowing I’d played some part in helping them get there.

“When I kind of stepped away from football at the end of 2016, that was me almost closing the door on my football career.

“I’ve spoken to people in their mid to late 30s who have maybe missed this opportunity, who would have done anything to play full-time football and the things I’m experiencing.

“So I have to be grateful and realistic about the situation as well. It’s been an amazing journey.”

She will be joined on the latest leg this weekend by her childhood pal McLaughlin, also in Austin for their LGFA All-Stars tour – they once scored goals in an under-age championship match, in the year before their World Cup odyssey - and reflect on all that they have achieved so far.

And maybe telling themselves that there may still be some road ahead.