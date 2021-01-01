Doc always did his own thing . . . and brilliantly

Tommy Docherty poses in the stands at Villa Park in July 1969 during his time at Aston Villa, one of 13 clubs he managed during his career. Photo: Getty Images

Never shy of a self-deprecating gag, one of Tommy Docherty's favourites about himself was that he had more clubs than Jack Nicklaus. Typically of the ebullient, charismatic, endlessly mischievous Docherty - who has died after a long illness - it was not entirely accurate.

As it happened, he managed 13 different clubs across an extraordinary career. Which is one less than the number of golf clubs allowed in a bag.

But then the absolute truth was never something Docherty felt confined by. He always preferred to do his own thing. And he did it brilliantly.

Born in the Gorbals, Docherty relied on his swift humour to get him out of trouble as a youngster. Which was as well, as he was often in it. Despite it being interrupted by national service, the cheeky chappy from Glasgow nevertheless enjoyed a fine career as a footballer, playing alongside his friend and international colleague Bill Shankly at Preston North End.

His performances in the Scotland team in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden caught the eye of Arsenal, where he played before moving on to Chelsea.

Shrewd

While still a player at Stamford Bridge he was encouraged by the manager Ted Drake to take a coaching position. Drake saw in the Scotsman a shrewd footballing brain, and a man, moreover, capable of inspiring others through his boundless enthusiasm.

When Drake was fired as Chelsea faced relegation from the First Division, Docherty took over, failing to prevent them going down. Now in control, he eased out several of the club's older players, blooding a young, dynamic, progressive cohort including Peter Bonetti and Terry Venables.

His fondness for instituting change even extended to making Chelsea adopt the blue shorts they use to this day. Winning promotion, he led the team to the League Cup and then, in 1967, to the FA Cup final, which they lost to Spurs.

But, perhaps indicative of someone who once said the only thing holding back a good manager was a bad chairman, Docherty fell out with the board at Stamford Bridge and resigned just three months after the final. He later said resigning was a mistake: he should have hung on for the pay-off that would come with the sack.

Tommy Docherty. Photo: PA

Tommy Docherty. Photo: PA

His brilliance at man-management, however, soon found him fresh employment. And he worked for Rotherham, Queens Park Rangers, Aston Villa, plus a brief spell in Portugal with Porto, before taking the job as Scotland manager.

It was while on international duty that he came to the attention of the Manchester United board, who were looking for someone who might take control of a club that was languishing since the retirement of Sir Matt Busby. They needed a manager who did not feel intimidated by the scale of the job, who would not wilt in Busby's shadow.

Several of the Scottish players at the club enthusiastically backed the idea of his recruitment. And several of them came to regret their endorsement.

Docherty was appointed at Old Trafford in December 1972. Not that his skills were immediately visible. United were dangerously near the bottom of Division 1 and much of his early days were spent easing some of the legends out of the club.

Under his watch Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law all played their last game for United. And initially he found it hard to replace them.

Relegated

United were relegated in 1974, sent on their way at least symbolically by Law's backheeled goal in the Manchester derby for City, the club to which - unbeknownst to him - Docherty had released him. Law was not the last of the old school to feel aggrieved at how the manager had treated him.

Behind the scenes, however, the rebuild was developing. A new group of younger players came in, loyal to the man universally known as 'The Doc'. And despite his insistence that "I've always said there's a place for the press but they haven't dug it yet", he was lauded by the media, who loved the fact that half an hour in his company would fill their notebooks with back-page stories. Occasionally some of them were even true.

Inspired by something Busby had said to him when the club were facing relegation - if we are going to go down, let's go down entertaining everyone - Docherty's new United were a byword for fast-flowing, exciting, devil-may-care football.

An instinctive rather than blackboard tactician, his favourite motivation trick was to tear up the opposition team sheet during his team talk.

"He made you feel you could beat anyone," Gordon Hill, his elusive left-winger once said.

In their first season back in the top flight, Docherty took United to the 1976 FA Cup final. When they lost against Southampton, he promised the club's fans they would win it the next year. And they did, against a Liverpool side then in their pomp.

But even as Docherty danced round Wembley with the lid of the trophy on his head, apparently now unassailable in the job he adored, his days were numbered at the club. He had been conducting an affair with Mary, the wife of the team physio Lawrie Brown, for months. When he left his wife Agnes and set up home with her, much to his astonishment, the United board, determined to maintain the club's good name, fired him.

He never enjoyed the same status again. Managing clubs everywhere from Derby to QPR to a couple of stints in Australia, before ending up at non-league Altrincham, a stone's throw from Old Trafford. Wherever he went, he never lasted long. Still, it helped build his anecdote store.

"They offered me £10,000 to settle amicably," he said on one occasion when he faced the sack. "I told them they'd have to be a lot more amicable than that."

A natural pundit and broadcaster, he spent much of his retirement in radio studios, full of good humour, often at his own expense.

Though of all the mistakes he admitted to making in his life, there was one thing he never regretted: the relationship that cost him the job he always said he was made for, manager of Manchester United.

And 43 years after he was fired because of his love for her, Mary was beside him when he died.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk