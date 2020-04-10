Dimitar Berbatov says 'impatient' Jose Mourinho was wrong to stage training session in public park

Jose Mourinho is pictured during an unofficial training session with some Spurs players at Hadley Common in Barnet

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has claimed he wasn't surprised by Jose Mourinho's decision to hold a training session for his Spurs players in a public park this week.

With the UK in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mourinho was pictured putting Spurs players through their paces in Barnet.

While Berbatov understands the motives behind the Portuguese coach's decision, he believes Mourinho got his call wrong in the grand scheme of things.

"Jose Mourinho has admitted he was wrong to hold an informal training session with three Tottenham players on Hadley Common in north London," said Berbatov in his column for Betfair.com.

"He did it because he is impatient for football to return, and I understand that, but he's broken the social distancing rules and that's not good. Footballers and managers are in an influential position in society and they need to set an example to their fans in this very difficult situation.

"I can't say I was particularly surprised by Mourinho's behaviour. He has always operated outside the box and that's one of the reasons he's been successful and fans love him. But this is different.

"Hopefully, although it was a mistake to hold this session on the common, Mourinho and his players were still keeping a safe distance from each other.

"I can see why Mourinho would be desperate to get back to work. Everyone in football wants the game to return as soon as possible. And when you hear that other leagues are already setting a date for when they will resume, then you become even more impatient to get back. But public health comes first.

"For players, sitting at home, trying to stay fit, is difficult because they want to be as sharp as possible when the season restarts. Footballers are in a fortunate position, though, compared to most people.

"Many players live in large houses with gardens so they can improvise training routines at home, with weights for example, but it's not the same and it isn't easy to stay focused.

Berbatov, meanwhile, maintains the German Bundesliga could set an example for the rest of Europe's top leagues to follow with the protocols on a return to training ahead of a possible resumption of the league.

"It's not a big surprise to me that the Bundesliga could be the first major league in Europe to return to action," the Bulgarian international said.

"I follow the league closely and, from my time playing for Bayer Leverkusen, I know that football in Germany is extremely well-run and organised in a very safe and professional manner.

"I've read that the Bundesliga and Germany's second tier plans to return in early May. Matches will be played behind closed doors and officials say they've worked out how many people will need to be involved and how it can be done safely.

"If the plan works then I hope other leagues will learn from the Germans' example and find ways for football to return safely.

"I'm as keen as anyone to watch football and I know some fans are watching old matches.

"At the moment, though, I'm overseeing my children's online learning from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon and then relaxing with them, watching movies and spending quality time, so I have very little time to myself, although I can always find time for football. I have huge respect for teachers everywhere."

