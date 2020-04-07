Dimitar Berbatov on why Liverpool deserve the Premier League title and how Harry Kane would be ideal for United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Liverpool deserve the Premier League title despite the current coronavirus shutdown.

The former Bulgarian international believes no team will catch the Reds as they hold a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

The current season, however, is in limbo over restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with no restart date in sight.

"We are all missing football, it is our religion. I have seen that a couple of players have spoken out asking for a solution," wrote Berbatov in his weekly column for sports betting website Betfair.com

"They have finished the league in Belgium where there was only one game to go, so you can understand that decision, but in the Premier League there are still nine rounds of fixtures to go.

Dimitar Berbatov during his days with United

Dimitar Berbatov during his days with United

"I have seen people calling for the season to be void, to give the title to Liverpool and other opinions. Some people are saying their teams could play their remaining fixtures in a couple of weeks, but that can lead to many injuries.

"I don't know which decision is the right one, whatever is decided won't be so popular.

"People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them.

With the way they play their games, the football they produced and how far they are in front, they fully deserve the title this season. I"t's so strange, and it will be unfair on them if the season is voided, they will be so disappointed.

The people who make the decisions at the Premier League are facing something they have never experienced before, and people are split on what should happen.

"I would like to see the season finish with football, but obviously people's safety comes first."

Berbatov also revealed how he keeps active with his family during lockdown.

"Every day is the same at the moment, I wake up, do some yoga, help the kids with the homework and watch some movies," he wrote.

"I can imagine things are the same for everyone at the minute and we all need to stay at home. I've been helping my kids a lot with their home schooling online and let me tell you, it's not easy!

"Most of the time I'm the PE teacher, coming up with the games around the house, but it's good and it keeps me feeling younger and keeps my brain busy.

"I'm trying to keep as active as possible and I'm fortunate to have some gym equipment at my home, but I see social media posts of people improvising, running up the stairs and trying to find different ways to stay active, which is necessary.

"It's important to take care of yourself and stay safe so that this can end as soon as possible."

Berbatov also believes Spurs striker Harry Kane has tough decision to make on his future.

The prospect of Harry Kane leaving Tottenham for Manchester United is very real. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The prospect of Harry Kane leaving Tottenham for Manchester United is very real. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

"I’ve seen some comments from Harry Kane, saying he loves Spurs but if they aren't going to be producing trophies then maybe it is time to leave. He knows all that, of course he's thinking about it, now even more than before," he said.

"I think once it returns, maybe football will change in the amount of money that is spent, in the way players are bought and sold.

"If you are Kane in this situation and Daniel Levy is your chairman, he isn't going to sell you cheap, he is going to ask for what is fair, which in the case of Kane is a lot of money.

"I see a lot of similarities in the situation I went through and what is happening with Kane at the minute.

"There is a strong connection between Spurs and Manchester United, Teddy Sherringham was at Tottenham then went to Old Trafford, I was a Spurs striker and went to United and now Kane, who's also a striker, is being linked with a move there.

"I feel that it's also a similar time in his career that I was at, you start to think if you're on the right path and you think about winning things.

"If you are one of the lucky ones like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes or Gary Neville where you spend your whole life at one great club then you don't have to ask yourselves those questions, you just want to work hard and prove yourself everyday.

"When I left Spurs, even though I had won a trophy with the club it was a still difficult decision to make.

"I was following my own path and I knew that people wouldn't be happy, but I had to do it, I come from a small country and when one of the biggest clubs in the world came in for me, it was my dream."

Online Editors