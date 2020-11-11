'Diego is solid' - Maradona's lawyer confirms legend to undergo alcoholism rehab after brain surgery

Personal physician of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona, Dr Leopoldo Luque, speaks to the press outside the clinic where Maradona underwent brain surgery, in Olivos, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina
"Diego is whole and wants to undergo rehabilitation and he is scheduled to leave (hospital) today," Morla told reporters outside the clinic where he is recovering.
"The good thing is that Diego is together, Diego is solid."
The hospital stay was the latest in a string of health scares for the charismatic and controversial star who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest players of all time.
"Diego has gone through maybe the most difficult moment of his life and I think it was a miracle that they found this bleeding in his brain that could have cost him his life," Morla said.