Diane Caldwell will become the first Republic of Ireland player, male or female, in ten years to play for Manchester United's first team when she makes her debut for the Old Trafford club, and she says it's a dream come true to wear the red shirt.

Veteran Caldwell (33) has played all of her club football outside of her native Ireland since she left Raheny United in 2010, lining out for clubs in the USA, Iceland, Norway and Germany, and more recently she was attached to North Carolina Courage, alongside compatriot Denise O'Sullivan.

But she will now play in England, with a United side who are challenging Chelsea for the Women's Super League title this season, having signed a deal until the end of the season.

“Today is one of the most special moments in my life so far. As a lifelong United fan, it’s a dream to sign for the club and it’s a big moment for me and my family," she said.

Words can’t describe what this means to me. Everything I’ve done in my life was for this moment. As a lifelong United fan, it’s a dream to sign for the club and a huge moment for me and my family. I’m so grateful to be here and will wear the badge with so much pride and passion. pic.twitter.com/GcbmnKVYQj — Diane Caldwell (@DianeCaldwell7) January 27, 2022

"I’m so grateful to be here and will wear the badge with so much pride. The team are in great form, playing attractive football, and Marc (manager Marc Skinner) is doing a fantastic job; I just can’t wait to meet everyone and get straight down to business on the pitch," Caldwell told the club's website.

Not since Robbie Brady made his sole appearance for United in the League Cup in September 2012 has a player from this country lined out for them. Caldwell is unlikely to have her clearance through for United's next game, a Cup tie against Bridgwater United on Sunday, but she could make her debut away to Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday.

“Diane joins us as an experienced international defender who will really add to our back line during this second half of the season," manager Skinner said.

"She has great composure and versatility, and I have no doubt that she will be a fantastic asset to the team during her time here. Diane is also a great character, I always talk about having the right people in our environment, and she is the ultimate professional who possesses those important traits and leadership skills which will help continue to develop the incredible team spirit within this group.

"We are all really looking forward to working with Diane.”