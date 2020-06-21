It seems daft to write that the winners in a match between Spurs and Manchester United were Sheffield United – but that's how I look at what happened last Friday night.

Spurs didn't make any ground as they try to get into a Champions League place, while Manchester United are still vulnerable to a challenge from the Blades who are having the most wonderful season despite Sunday's setback at Newcastle.

Yes, Manchester United are looking over their shoulders at Sheffield United. And if that sentence doesn't make you stop and think then nothing will.

Maybe Chris Wilder's side deserved a break after what happened to them last Wednesday against Aston Villa. They got a draw out of a match they really won.

Expand Close Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane tore into David de Gea last Friday for his role in Spurs' opening goal against Manchester United / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane tore into David de Gea last Friday for his role in Spurs' opening goal against Manchester United

Ok, now to my take on Roy Keane's attack on David de Gea.

First up, De Gea is a seasoned Spanish international with buckets of experience at the top level.

Read More

He was also voted Player of the Year by Manchester United supporters year after year in the middle of the last decade when the Red Devils were struggling for traction under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

David has given the club some service. But Roy is right. Too often of late, we've seen rick after rick from David de Gea. Too many goals have gone into the Manchester United net from shots or headers that he ought to have saved.

You have to question what has gone wrong with him. Is it a question of confidence or concentration?

Maybe, given the summer demands that Spain put on him year after year of late, David just needed a rest to get that super galkeeper sharpness back.

Well, he's just had one. Three months of a rest, maybe not on a beach sipping a pina colada – but he's had a rest.

Errors

There's no excuse for conceding a goal like that in your first game back.

You've got to wonder how much longer United can stomach these repeated errors.

A top-notch goalkeeper, even the very best ones, will make a bad mistake about twice a season – that's human nature.

De Gea is making a lot more than two a season right now.

I've written here previously about who Manchester United need to sign in the summer.

Do they now need to get a top-notch young goalkeeper too?

Contrast De Gea on Friday night with Hugo Lloris who made a brilliant save from an Anthony Martial shot.

Friday night's De Gea disaster pushed them closer to that decision.

And so to Manchester United's mercurial man – Paul Pogba.

I've said here before that I don't believe he has much of a future with the club.

I'd sell him on tomorrow if I was a boss at the club.

Trouble is, in these coronavirus times with clubs looking at about six months worth of home matches with nobody at them, who is going to buy Paul for the money Manchester United would demand?

Nobody, is the answer. And so I fear, United are stuck with Pogba for at least next season.

It shouldn't be that way. Pogba is a World Cup winner. His pass to Bruno Fernandes, that almost opened up the Spurs defence in the second half, showed what he can do.

As did his shimmy that left Eric Dier with no option but to foul him for the penalty.

That was Pogba at his best, a best Manchester United supporters have not seen too often.

Read More

Maybe, just maybe, Pogba playing with Fernandes can get the job done for United. It can give them a midfield pairing to build on.

That's what you have got to take out of Friday night if you are a Red Devil.

For Spurs, well they were solid, they were organised, but there was too much of the Jose Mourinho defensive outlook about them.

Defensive

For most of the second half, until United scored, Spurs were just interested in defence – in holding onto that half-time lead.

It was typical Jose of recent years - be compact, be organised, do what to have to in order to win the game.

And then, when pulled back to equality, Spurs opened up again and began to play and hunt the winner.

That stuff doesn't cut the mustard any more.

You can't defend for 45 minutes against a good side and hope to get away with it.

English football has moved on under men like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Of course you have to be solid at the back. That's why Klopp paid the big bucks for Virgil van Dijk and why Guardiola probably wishes now that he had splurged on a centre-half last summer when Vincent Kompany retired.

But those successful teams thrill us going forward – and that is something Mourinho teams don't do enough of any more.

What is really annoying then is to see a side like Spurs, with so many gifted players, come out and play in the way lads like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min can when circumstances demand it.

No, I fear that over the next season or two, Spurs are about to discover that the Mourinho magic, shown at Porto, Chelsea and Inter Milan, just isn't there anymore.

That the game has moved on in the decade since those triumphs – and Jose hasn't.