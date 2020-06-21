| 16.9°C Dublin

Despite Friday's flashes, my fear is United are stuck with Pogba for at least next season

Paul McGrath

Paul Pogba, left, won United&rsquo;s penalty on Friday night (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA) Expand

Close

It seems daft to write that the winners in a match between Spurs and Manchester United were Sheffield United – but that's how I look at what happened last Friday night. 

Spurs didn't make any ground as they try to get into a Champions League place, while Manchester United are still vulnerable to a challenge from the Blades who are having the most wonderful season despite Sunday's setback at Newcastle.

Yes, Manchester United are looking over their shoulders at Sheffield United. And if that sentence doesn't make you stop and think then nothing will.

