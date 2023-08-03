Derry secure stunning win in Finland to march on in Europa Conference League and secure financial windfall

KuPS 3 Derry City 3 Derry City win 5-4 on aggregate

3 August 2023; Michael Duffy of Derry City, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg match between KuPS and Derry City at the Väre Areena in Kuopio, Finland. Photo by Jussi Eskola/Sportsfile

Derry City dug deep to stun KuPS in an incredible Europa Conference League tie in Finland and set up an unlikely trip to Kazakhstan next week.

Michael Duffy’s second half header proved decisive as the teams shared six goals on the night, the perfect outcome for a Derry side who had travelled to face the Finnish league leaders holding onto a one goal lead.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side extended their advantage when they opened the scoring after just 13 minutes. KuPS lost possession in midfield and the Irish side countered ruthlessly, Paul McMullan crossing for Cian Kavanagh to head into the net from close range.

The away side were looking comfortable but they gifted KuPS a way back into the game when goalkeeper Brian Maher came to punch a corner, but missed the ball entirely and the it hit off Jasse Tuominen’s head and found the net.

Derry then suffered another blow when they lost influential captain Patrick McEleney to injury on the half hour, the captain replaced by Sadou Diallo.

KuPS then stuck again just before half time, and again there was a huge stroke of fortune for the home side as Tuominen set up Saku Savolainen, whose weak shot took a deflection off Cameron McJannet to take it past Maher.

The drama was just beginning to unfold however, as Derry hit back early in the second half when Diallo scored at the second attempt to put the Candystripes back ahead on aggregate.

But that lead lasted less than two minutes as KuPS cut the City defence apart and Savolainen raced through to score his second goal of the game.

Derry had also lost Cameron Dummigan to injury by that juncture, with Adam O’Reilly introduced to add energy to midfield in a helter skelter game.

Extra-time looked a possibility but Derry found strength to bounce back again with a superb Duffy header with 21 minutes remaining enough to secure a €300,000 reward to bring the club’s total European return to €850,000.

It means they will face Kazakhstan’s FC Tobol, who were responsible for one of the shocks of the round by seeing off last season’s semi finalists FC Basel. UEFA regulations mean the Candystripes are likely to be forced to play the second leg in Tallaght Stadium.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty; Dummigan (O'Reilly 53), P McEleney (Diallo 30), Patching; Duffy, C. Kavanagh (Mullen 79), McMullan (S. McEleney 79).

KuPS: Kreidl; Saarinen, Cisse, Sichenje, Antwi; Oksanen, Popovitch (Bispo 70); Tuominen, Heinonen, Savolainen (Jervis 70); Yengi.

Referee: Mr Dario Bel (Croatia).