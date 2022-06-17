Derry held at Brandywell by Drogheda after contentious penalty decision

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins will have felt that his side missed out on all three points tonight as their match finished all square at home to Drogheda. Photo: Sportsfile

A contentious penalty decision denied Derry City all three points on another frustrating night for Ruaidhrí Higgins at the Brandywell.

Referee Alan Patchell pointed to the penalty spot when Ryan Brennan went down under a challenge from Patrick McEleney and Dean Williams converted to earn the visitors a point.

Derry could have been three goals up in the first 12 minutes alone, with Cameron Dummigan coming closest as his header was cleared off the line.

The breakthrough finally came on 33 minutes from a telling cross from the impressive Porter. The cross to the back post was met by Jamie McGonigle whose downward header was saved by Colin McCabe before Marty Smith hammered in the rebound for his first Brandywell goal.

Derry’s failure to kill their opponents off came back to bite them on 78 minutes when Patchell awarded Drogheda a late chance from the spot to the dismay of the Brandywell supporters. Dean Williams stepped up to convert the penalty to finish the match 1-1.

Derry City – Maher; Coll, McJannett, S McEleney, Porter (Thomson 65’); Dummigan, P McEleney, Patching, Kavanagh (Akintunde 65’); Smith, McGonigle.

Drogheda United – McCabe; Weir, Quinn, Grimes (Foley 41’), Poynton; Massey, Rooney, Williams, Clarke (Markey 67’); Nugent, Brennan.

REF – A Patchell