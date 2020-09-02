Derry City's Mallon opts to switch back to Northern Ireland

Derry City man Stephen Mallon says Stephen Kenny was "disappointed" with his decision to switch international allegiance to his native Northern Ireland after a spell in the Republic of Ireland camp. Mallon insisted that declaring for the North was the best move for his career.

The highly-rated midfielder, on loan to Derry City from Sheffield United, began his international career with Northern Ireland but opted for the Republic at U-17 level and was capped up to U-21 level, with Martin O'Neill involved in negotiations at one stage.

Now, Belfast man Mallon has made a call to move back to the IFA fold after turning down the latest offer to play for the Republic's U-21s.

His decision comes a week after Oxford United's Mark Sykes opted to defect from the North to the Republic, a move which Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough criticised.

"I got a phone call to say I am in the Ireland U-21 squad but I've actually chosen to go to the North," Mallon told 'The Derry Journal'.

"It's been going on for a long time. I haven't just come up with it and made the decision within a week or whatever. It's been thought out over a year.

"I've had chats with Stephen Kenny, Ian Baraclough and I spoke to Michael O'Neill about it when he was manager. I had a conversation with Stephen Kenny today and let him know I've made my decision."

